Ireland U18 Clubs Squad Announced Ahead Of Italy Trip

The Ireland U18 Clubs Squad, sponsored by PwC, has been named for the upcoming trip to Italy.

The squad, drawn from clubs across all four Provinces as well as the IQ Rugby pathway, will assemble at Clongowes Wood College on October 27th, before travelling to Cosenza, Italy, to face their Italian counterparts on Saturday, 1 November (2.30pm local time).

Head Coach Johne Murphy has confirmed a talented group of players who have impressed throughout the season, earning selection following strong performances in the Interprovincial Series and Clubs representative fixtures.

Ireland U18 Clubs Squad:

Aidan McGovern (Boyne RFC/St. Mary’s Diocesan School/Leinster Rugby)

Alan Higgins (Skerries RFC/Skerries Community College/Leinster Rugby)

Callum Tutty (Dungarvan RFC/Munster Rugby)

Cathal Moffatt (Sligo RFC/Sligo Grammar/Connacht Rugby)

Charles Shortall (Rugby Club Massy Essonne/IQ Rugby)

Cian Hynes (Tuam RFC/St. Jarlath’s College/Connacht Rugby)

Cillian McElwee (Kilkenny RFC/St. Kieran’s College Kilkenny/Leinster Rugby)

Daniel Ward (Bantry Bay RFC/Munster Rugby)

Dara Walsh (Corinthians RFC/Coláiste Éinde, Galway/Connacht Rugby)

Darragh Glennon (Buccaneers RFC/Marist College, Athlone/Connacht Rugby)

Dave Sargent (Tralee RFC/Munster Rugby)

David Cron (DLSP RFC/St. Columba’s College/Leinster Rugby)

Dylan Jenkins (Saracens/The Campion School/IQ Rugby)

Franklin Onwuzulumba (Clondalkin RFC/Moyle Park College/Leinster Rugby)

Harry Heagney (Clontarf FC/Glenstal Abbey/Leinster Rugby)

Jack Power (MU Barnhall RFC/Lucan Community College/Leinster Rugby)

James Walls (Skerries RFC/Skerries Community College/Leinster Rugby)

JJ Phillips (Galwegians RFC/Coláiste Iognáid, Galway/Connacht Rugby)

Joshua O’Keefe (Newbridge RFC/Patricians Secondary School, Newbridge/Leinster Rugby)

Oisín O’Donoghue (Buccaneers RFC/Marist College, Athlone/Connacht Rugby)

Reuben Flynn (Corinthians RFC/Cistercian College, Roscrea/Connacht Rugby)

Sam Harper (Omagh Accies RFC/Omagh Academy/Ulster Rugby)

Tadg Young (Suttonians RFC/St. Fintan’s High School/Leinster Rugby)

Tyrese Dunlop (Ballymena RFC/Ulster Rugby)

Ireland U18 Clubs Management Team:

Johne Murphy – Head Coach

Brett Wilkinson – Assistant Coach

Ricky Andrew – Assistant Coach

Anthony McKibben – Team Manager

James O’Sullivan – Athletic Development Coach

Foster Horan – Team Physio

Dr. Padraigh Sheeran – Team Doctor

Dylan Holmes – Team Analyst

Tom Nyham – Team Logistics.