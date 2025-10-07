David French To Step Down As CEO Of Aviva Stadium

The Aviva Stadium Board today announce that David French will depart his role as CEO of Aviva Stadium at the end of the year, having accepted a new position within the sports industry.

French, who took up the position in November 2023, brought a wealth of international experience to the stadium management company, having previously held senior roles with Manchester United and at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai.

Niall Rynne, Chair of the Aviva Stadium Board, said: “On behalf of the Aviva Stadium Board, I want to extend our sincere thanks to David French for his dedicated service over the past two years as CEO. We wish him every success in the future, both personally and professionally.”

David French said: “It has been a privilege to lead the Aviva Stadium and work alongside the outstanding team here, as well as at the IRFU and FAI. I am proud of what we have achieved together over the past two years, from hosting unforgettable sporting occasions and major concerts to helping ensure that the Aviva Stadium remains a world-class venue at the heart of Irish life. I want to thank the Board, my colleagues, and our partners for their support, and I look forward to seeing the Aviva Stadium continue to thrive in the years ahead.”

The process to recruit a new CEO will commence immediately.