Adams Verling Races To Top Of #EnergiaAIL Scoring Charts

Connacht and Ireland Under-20 back rower Jemima Adams Verling got off to a blistering start in Galwegians colours, scoring four tries against Wicklow in the Energia All-Ireland League’s second round .

The 19-year-old Adams Verling, a proud product of Creggs RFC, is the leading scorer in the Women’s Division after helping Galwegians to their bonus poing before half-time, and scoring twice during the final quarter.

She showed her finishing skills to the fullest in their 36-17 home win, first running in a 33rd-minute intercept try before fighting off four defenders to score out wide from an Emily Foley pass.

Foley provided a second assist, following a pinpoint Síofra Hession cross-field kick, for Adams Verling to go over on the hour mark. The teenage number 8 added her fourth score in the 75th minute, striding in behind the posts after catching the defence off guard at a ruck.

Out-halves Nikki Caughey and Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton are closest to Adam Verling’s 20-point haul, sitting on 16 points each. Caughey impressed with a try and seven points with the boot in Railway Union’s 44-17 defeat to UL Bohemian.

UL Bohs winger Alana McInerney (pictured below) has joined a clutch of players on 15 points following her hat-trick exploits at Annacotty. Bohs captain Chloe Pearse also touched down twice to take her season’s tally to three tries.

In-form Blackrock College winger Maggie Boylan has caught the eye with three tries in two matches, a feat matched by impressive Ennis number 8 Caoilfhionn Conway Morrissey. Her try against Ballincollig before half-time helped them to a 17-12 victory.

Galwegians’ Kila Curran Coleman crossed for the second week running, moving herself onto three tries. Another player who has shone for the current table toppers is new centre Dolores Hughes, who notched a hat-trick against ‘Collig in the opening round.

The Women’s Division of the Energia All-Ireland League continues on Saturday week (October 18), with new Old Belvedere head coach Fiona Hayes visiting her former club UL, Ennis making their first ever trip to Wicklow, and Railway hosting Blackrock in a Dublin derby.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE WOMEN’S DIVISION – TOP SCORERS AFTER ROUND 2:

POINTS –

20 – Jemima Adams Verling (Galwegians)

16 – Nikki Caughey (Railway Union), Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton (Old Belvedere)

15 – Maggie Boylan (Blackrock College), Caoilfhionn Conway Morrissey (Ennis), Kila Curran Coleman (Galwegians), Dolores Hughes (Galwegians), Alana McInerney (UL Bohemian), Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian)

13 – Caitríona Finn (UL Bohemian)

11 – Emma Keane (Ennis)

10 – Rebecca Brennan (Wicklow), Eilís Cahill (UL Bohemian), Hannah Clarke (Old Belvedere), Clara Dunne (Wicklow), Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow), Emily Gavin (Railway Union), Síofra Hession (Galwegians), Aoife Madigan (Ballincollig)

9 – Abby Moyles (Blackrock College)

6 – France Bloomfield (Ennis), Emma Connolly (Ballincollig), Amanda Morton (Cooke), Beth Roberts (Wicklow)

5 – Molly Boyne (Railway Union), Emma Carroll (Tullow), Lyndsay Clarke (Ennis), Maebh Clenaghan (Cooke), Ciara Coughlan (Ennis), Sophie Cullen (Galwegians), Méabh Deely (Blackrock College), Eimear Douglas (Wicklow), Chloe Farrell (Tullow), Kate Flannery (UL Bohemian), Ciara Fleming (Ballincollig), Rachel Griffey (Wicklow), Saher Hamdan (Ennis), Shola Iluyemi (Cooke), Hannah Johnston (Railway Union), Katie Layde (Old Belvedere), Jennifer Madden (Wicklow), Andi Murphy (Blackrock College), Sophie Murphy (Wicklow), Alex O’Brien (Tullow), Megan O’Connor (Ennis), Aoibhe O’Flynn (UL Bohemian), Maeve Óg O’Leary (Blackrock College), Katie Ann O’Neill (Tullow), Kate O’Sullivan (Ballincollig), Roisin O’Toole (Tullow), Eve Prendergast (Ballincollig), Hazel Simmons (Old Belvedere), Naoise Smyth (Old Belvedere), Paige Smyth (Cooke), Lorraine Voorbach (Wicklow)

TRIES –

4 – Jemima Adams Verling (Galwegians)

3 – Maggie Boylan (Blackrock College), Caoilfhionn Conway Morrissey (Ennis), Kila Curran Coleman (Galwegians), Dolores Hughes (Galwegians), Alana McInerney (UL Bohemian), Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian)

2 – Rebecca Brennan (Wicklow), Eilís Cahill (UL Bohemian), Hannah Clarke (Old Belvedere), Clara Dunne (Wicklow), Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow), Emily Gavin (Railway Union), Aoife Madigan (Ballincollig)

1 – Molly Boyne (Railway Union), Emma Carroll (Tullow), Nikki Caughey (Railway Union), Lyndsay Clarke (Ennis), Maebh Clenaghan (Cooke), Ciara Coughlan (Ennis), Sophie Cullen (Galwegians), Méabh Deely (Blackrock College), Eimear Douglas (Wicklow), Chloe Farrell (Tullow), Caitríona Finn (UL Bohemian), Kate Flannery (UL Bohemian), Ciara Fleming (Ballincollig), Rachel Griffey (Wicklow), Saher Hamdan (Ennis), Shola Iluyemi (Cooke), Hannah Johnston (Railway Union), Katie Layde (Old Belvedere), Jennifer Madden (Wicklow), Andi Murphy (Blackrock College), Sophie Murphy (Wicklow), Alex O’Brien (Tullow), Megan O’Connor (Ennis), Aoibhe O’Flynn (UL Bohemian), Maeve Óg O’Leary (Blackrock College), Katie Ann O’Neill (Tullow), Kate O’Sullivan (Ballincollig), Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton (Old Belvedere), Roisin O’Toole (Tullow), Eve Prendergast (Ballincollig), Hazel Simmons (Old Belvedere), Naoise Smyth (Old Belvedere), Paige Smyth (Cooke), Lorraine Voorbach (Wicklow)

Keep up to date with all the latest news in our dedicated website hub at www.irishrugby.ie/energiaail, and follow #EnergiaAIL on social media channels.