PwC Under-19 Men’s Interpros – Round 1 Previews

The inaugural Barney McGonigle Trophy is the prize on offer in the PwC Under-19 Men’s Interprovincial Championship, which kicks off this weekend with games at Creggs RFC and Affidea Stadium.

PWC UNDER-19 MEN’S INTERPROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP – ROUND 1:

Saturday, August 16 –

CONNACHT UNDER-19s v MUNSTER UNDER-19s, Creggs RFC, 3pm

Oisin O’Donoghue and Philip Finnan, who both helped Marist College to end their 12-year wait for a Connacht Schools Senior Cup title, are part of the Connacht back-line for their PwC Under-19 Men’s Interprovincial Championship opener against Munster.

The pair’s Buccaneers club-mate, Tom Walsh, will captain the young westerners, who are coached by Michael Harding. Scrum half Walsh was part of last year’s Connacht U-18 squad that had a competitive campaign with defeats to Ulster (33-14), Leinster (22-14), and Munster (27-24).

There is a strong Galway Corinthians connection in the pack with four players – including locks Pasha Thiam and Dara Walsh – hailing from the Cloonacauneen side. Junior club Ballinasloe are represented by hooker Seán Glennon, an Ireland U-18 Clubs international.

St. Fintan’s High School duo Oisin Kelly and Simon Cantwell will feature at out-half and number 8 respectively. Players from the Sutton school are no strangers to representing Connacht, with recent Ireland debutant Jack Aungier and Declan Adamson having done so at adult level.

CONNACHT U-19: Josh Kelly (St. Mary’s College); Peter Moran (Carrick-on-Shannon RFC/Mohill Community College), Oisin O’Donoghue (Buccaneers RFC/Marist College), Daniel Browne (Galway Corinthians RFC/St. Joseph’s Patrician College), Philip Finnan (Buccaneers RFC/Marist College); Oisin Kelly (Suttonians RFC/St. Fintan’s High School), Tom Walsh (Buccaneers RFC/Clongowes Wood College) (capt); Cathal Moffatt (Sligo Rugby/Sligo Grammar School), Seán Glennon (Ballinasloe RFC/Garbally College), Ryan Duffy (Buccaneers RFC), Pasha Thiam (Galway Corinthians RFC/Coláiste Éinde), Dara Walsh (Galway Corinthians RFC/Coláiste Éinde), James Greaney (Galway Corinthians RFC/Presentation College Athenry), Luke Keaveny (Galway Corinthians RFC/Coláiste Bhaile Chláir), Simon Cantwell (Suttonians RFC/St. Fintan’s High School).

Replacements: Oisin Meehan (Galway Corinthians RFC/Presentation College Athenry), Jaynel Almanzar (Galwegians RFC/Coláiste Muire Máthair), Dara Noone (Galway Corinthians RFC/Coláiste Bhaile Chláir), Matthew McNamara (Galwegians RFC/Coláiste Éinde), Dylan Rice (Castlebar RFC/St. Gerald’s College), Fiachra O’Neill (Connemara RFC/Clifden Community School), Billy Cross (Naas RFC/Newbrigde College), Oisin Berthoz (Galway Corinthians RFC/St. Joseph’s Patrician College).

MUNSTER U-19: Keelan Dunne (Cistercian College Roscrea); Bobby O’Callaghan (PBC Cork), Robert O’Donnell (Castletroy College), Rory Forde (Kinsale RFC), Gerry Joyce (Crescent College Comprehensive); Daniel Coughlan (Bandon RFC), Aaron Moloney (Cistercian College Roscrea); Richie Whelan (Dungarvan RFC), Zach Piper (Bandon Grammar School), David Geoghegan (St. Munchin’s College), David Mac Coitir (CBC Cork), Tom Shanahan (Crescent College Comprehensive), Kedagh Broderick (Nenagh Ormond RFC), Cillian McNamara (Castletroy College), Charlie Bramley (Kilkenny College).

Replacements: Oscar Doody (Cistercian College Roscrea), Tomás Crotty (Dungarvan RFC), Soloman Delea (Cobh Pirates RFC), Olan Dillon (PBC Cork), Evan Welham (Cobh Pirates RFC), Frankie Óg Sheahan (PBC Cork), Jack O’Callaghan (CBC), Sean Roche (Glenstal Abbey School).

Sunday, August 17 –

ULSTER UNDER-19s v LEINSTER UNDER-19s, Affidea Stadium, 5pm

ULSTER U-19: James Kerr (RBAI); Ryan McDowell (Larne Grammar School), Max Readman (Sullivan Upper School), Callum Largey (Methodist College Belfast), Matthew Callaghan (Regent House School); Owen O’Kane (Rainey Endowed School) (capt), Fergus Callington (IQ Rugby); Matthew Wright (Ballymena Academy), Nathan Noble (Sullivan Upper School), Angus Graham (Dalriada School), Noah Bell (Banbridge Academy), Paddy Woods (Campbell College Belfast), Sam Clarke (Enniskillen Royal Grammar School), Harry McIlwaine (Omagh Academy), Charlie Hargy (Ballymena Academy).

Replacements: Michael McCavery (Wallace High School), Luke Caskey (Rainey Endowed School), Ranaan Potter (Campbell College Belfast), Dylan Fox (Malone RFC), Harry Lamont (Ballymena Academy), Luke Gibson (RBAI), Reuben Allen (Ballymena Academy), Russell Lovo (Campbell College Belfast), Sam Gray (Royal School Armagh), James Murray (Belfast Royal Academy).

LEINSTER U-19: James Curry (Wicklow RFC); Ryan Ovenden (Greystones RFC), Daniel Norval (Wexford Wanderers RFC), Matthew Brennan (Castleknock College), Ronan Kelly (St Gerard’s School); Cory O’Connor (Castleknock College) (capt), Alex Crawley (St. Mary’s College); Louis Magee (Blackrock College), Marcus McCarthy (Belvedere College), Henry Maher (Cistercian College Roscrea), Michael Bolger (Suttonians RFC), Max Egan (St. Mary’s College), Shane McGuigan (Longford RFC), Ben O’Toole (Castleknock College), Arthur Ashmore (Clongowes Wood College).

Replacements: Jack McGovern (St. Gerard’s School), Conor Canniffe (St. Michael’s College), Lorcan Golden (Blackrock College), Tom Reynolds (CBC Monkstown), Evan Brophy (Cistercian College Roscrea), Andrew Stronge (St. Mary’s College), Alvaro Swords (Terenure College), Ethan Balamash (Terenure College).

PWC UNDER-19 MEN’S INTERPROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP FIXTURES –

Saturday, August 16 –

Connacht v Munster, Creggs RFC, 3pm

Sunday, August 17 –

Ulster v Leinster, Affidea Stadium, 5pm

Saturday, August 23 –

Leinster v Connacht, Energia Park, 3pm

Ulster v Munster, Newforge, 5pm

Saturday, August 30 –

Connacht v Ulster, Creggs RFC, 1pm

Munster v Leinster, Virgin Media Park, 5pm