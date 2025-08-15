PwC Under-18 Boys Clubs Interpros – Round 1 Previews
The race to be crowned PwC Under-18 Boys Clubs Interprovincial champions begins this weekend, with Connacht hosting Munster, and defending champions Leinster travelling to Belfast to play Ulster.
CONNACHT U-18: Cian Hynes (Tuam RFC/St. Jarlath’s College); Dan Kelly (Creggs RFC/Coláiste Mhuire Ballygar), Darragh Glennon (Buccaneers RFC/Marist College) , John Brendan McDonnell (Galway Bay RFC/St. Joseph’s Patrician College), Owen Egan (Buccaneers RFC/Marist College); Dylan Curran (Galway Bay RFC/Coláiste Chroí Mhuire), Luke Molloy (Galway Corinthians RFC/Presentation College Athenry); James Siva (Galway Bay RFC/St. Joseph’s Patrician College), Hugh Óg Arnold (Sligo Rugby/Summerhill College), Corey Kelly (Tuam RFC/St. Jarlath’s College), Dan Allen (Sligo Rugby/Summerhill College), JJ Phillips (Galwegians RFC/Coláiste Iognáid), Reuben Colleran (Buccaneers RFC/Marist College) (capt), Alastair Hewson (Carrick-on-Shannon RFC/Sligo Grammar School), Ruben Flynn (Galway Corinthians RFC/Cistercian College Roscrea).
Replacements: Felix Zeray (Westport RFC/Rice College Westport), Reuben Galvin (Sligo Rugby/Sligo Grammar School), Daithí Lambe (Cashel RFC/Rockwell College), Emmanuel Albert (Ballinasloe RFC/Garbally College), Cian Kiernan (Creggs RFC/CBS Roscommon), Connor O’Reilly (Galwegians RFC/Coláiste Iognáid), Brian McHugh (Corinthians RFC/Coláiste Bhaile Chláir), Giacomo Gambi-Whelan (Sligo Rugby/Grange Post Primary School).
MUNSTER U-18 CLUBS: Diarmuid Gleeson (Nenagh Ormond RFC); Liam Kelleher (Old Christians RFC), Cillian O’Flynn (Bandon RFC), Darragh Carroll (Mallow RFC), Josh Devlin (Newport RFC); Sean O’Regan (Old Christians RFC), Edward Breen (Waterpark RFC); Dara O’Brien (Newcastle West RFC), Calum Tutty (Dungarvan RFC), Jonathan Tutty (Dungarvan RFC), Daniel Moloney (Ennis RFC), Alex Ryan (Clanwilliam FC), Daniel Ward (Bantry Bay RFC), Alex Reddin (Waterpark RFC), Michael Griffin (Castleisland RFC).
Replacements: William Hanley (Fermoy RFC), Ronan Maher (Nenagh Ormond RFC), Patrick O’Connor (Kilfeacle & District RFC), PJ Walsh (Clonmel RFC), Alan Phelan (Waterford City RFC), Devyn Duggan (St. Senan’s RFC), Davyn Maher (Old Christians RFC), Emmet Nolan (Clonakilty RFC), Ewan Knowles (Clonakilty RFC), Conor Cogan (Highfield RFC).
ULSTER U-18 CLUBS: Alfie Clarke (Dromore High School/Dromore RFC); Luke McMillan (Coleraine Grammar School/Ballymoney RFC), Joe Coates (Coleraine Grammar School/Coleraine RFC), Ryan Hamilton (Royal School Armagh/ Dungannon RFC), Lorcan McLarnon (Rainey Endowed School/Rainey RFC); Jonnie Kennedy (Larne Grammar School/Larne RFC), Sam Harper (Omagh Academy/Omagh Accies RFC); Elias Agboknpolor (Belfast Royal Academy/Academy RFC), Josh McColgan (Ballyclare High School/Academy RFC), Joel Irwin (Friends’ School/Lisburn RFC), Alfie Lucy (Enniskillen Royal Grammar School/Enniskillen RFC), Tyrese Dunlop (Ballymena RFC), Austin Adair (Ballyclare High School/Academy RFC), Harry Dougan (Royal School Armagh/City of Armagh RFC), Caiden Slaughter (Carrickfergus RFC).
Replacements: Ashton Hassard (Omagh Academy/Strabane RFC), Noah Carson (Ballymena RFC), Dylan Beirne (Dungannon RFC), James Lennon (Virginia RFC), James Flannagan (Royal School Armagh/City of Armagh RFC), Ben Todd (Coleraine Grammar School/Coleraine RFC), Scott Henderson (Friends’ School/Ballynahinch RFC), Lewis McIvor (Omagh Academy/Omagh Accies RFC).
LEINSTER U-18 CLUBS: Matthew Costello (Naas); Tadg Young (Sutonians), Alex Bagnall (Edenderry), David Cronn (De La Salle Palmerston), Franklin Onwuzulumba (Clondalkin); Turlough Donnelly (Newbridge), Josh O’Keeffe (Newbridge); Aidan McGovern (Boyne), Harry Heagney (Clontarf), Tadgh Halpenny (Dundalk) (capt), Aidan Tamming (Naas), Alan Higgins (Skerries), Harvey Butler (Skerries), Isaac O’Neill (Mullingar), Cillian McElwee (Kilkenny).
Replacements: Seamus Whelan (Balbriggan), Philip Murphy (New Ross), Sean Glapiak (New Ross), Ciaran Dunne (Portlaoise), Eanna Moynihan (Portlaoise), James Walls (Skerries), Byron O’Hara (Terenure College), Michael Redmond (Tullow).
PWC UNDER-18 BOYS CLUBS INTERPROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP FIXTURES –
Saturday, August 16 –
Connacht v Munster, Creggs RFC, 1pm
Sunday, August 17 –
Ulster v Leinster, Affidea Stadium, 1pm
Saturday, August 23 –
Leinster v Connacht, Energia Park, 1pm
Ulster v Munster, Newforge, 3pm
Saturday, August 30 –
Munster v Leinster, Virgin Media Park, 2.30pm
Connacht v Ulster, Creggs RFC, 3pm