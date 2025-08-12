PwC Under-18 Boys Schools Interpros – Round 1: Leinster v Munster Preview

The second of the opening two fixtures in the PwC Under-18 Boys Schools Interprovincial Championship takes place on Wednesday, as Leinster kick off their campaign against Munster at Energia Park (kick-off 2.30pm).

A week-long tour of England was the centrepiece of Leinster’s preparations for the PwC U-18 Schools Interprovincial Championship. They enjoyed an unbeaten run at the RFU Academy tournament, and also beat Saracens 33-10 in impressive fashion.

Now coached by Sean Skehan, who is assisted by Damian McCabe, Wes Carter, and Cathal Bannon, Leinster are captained by dynamic flanker Michael Smyth, who helped Terenure College to reach this year’s Leinster Schools Senior Cup final.

Herbie Boyle, the younger brother of Leinster and Ireland prop Jack, has shown his versatility in playing at both loosehead prop and number 8. He captained St. Michael’s College to Junior Cup success in March.

St. Mary’s College pair Eoin Farrell and James Whitty are a cohesive combination at lock, and Brion Donagh from Newbridge College – another player with back row experience – gets the nod as the province’s starting hooker.

Looking to get the most out of Leinster’s back-line, St. Michael’s College duo Harrison and James McMahon will feature together at half-back. Kilkenny College out-half Finn Brennan fills the full-back position for his Interprovincial debut.

Following this midweek encounter with Munster, Skehan’s Leinster side will head north to play last year’s champions Ulster at Affidea Stadium on Sunday afternoon (kick-off 3pm).

Meanwhile, with a tight turnaround to navigate, Munster U-18 Schools head coach Sean Cronin has made four changes to the team that started their thrilling 10-try opener against Ulster last Saturday.

Boosted by their finish to that game in Cork, which saw Ardscoil Rís flanker Cathal O’Doherty claim a dramatic last-gasp try for a 33-29 victory, Cronin’s youngsters are aiming to show what they can do on the road.

PBC Cork duo Eddie Dooley and Liam O’Brien come into the back-line, starting on the left wing and at scrum half respectively. Ryan McCormack from Ardscoil Rís captains his province again from the inside centre berth.

There are five schools represented in Munster’s starting pack, with Glenstal Abbey School prop Caden Smith and Harry McCarthy both promoted from the bench. Second row McCarthy was a Munster Schools Senior Cup winner with CBC Cork earlier this year.

Munster’s class of 2024 lost both of their matches against Leinster last season, going down 48-5 and 55-15, but their 2023 predecessors won 24-14 in Donnybrook two years ago, thanks to tries from Ian Morton, captain Jonathan Byrne, and Bill Hayes.

LEINSTER U-18 SCHOOLS: Finn Brennan (Kilkenny College); Chris Maguire (St. Mary’s College), Niall Fallon (Terenure College), Nic Sheehan (St. Mary’s College), Matt McCarthy (St. Michael’s College); Harrison McMahon (St. Michael’s College), James McMahon (St. Michael’s College); Tom Quigley (St. Mary’s College), Brion Donagh (Newbridge College), Rory O’Brien (Terenure College), Eoin Farrell (St. Mary’s College), James Whitty (St. Mary’s College), Thibault Campbell (Wesley College), Michael Smyth (Terenure College) (capt), Herbie Boyle (St. Michael’s College).

Replacements: Dan McKenna (Terenure College), Dan O’Donoghue (St. Michael’s College), David Kenny (St. Mary’s College), Oscar O’Braonain (St. Michael’s College), Senan Gavin (Terenure College), Johnny Woods (Wesley College), Michael Kenny (Newbridge College), Tommy Smyth (Terenure College).

MUNSTER U-18 SCHOOLS: Daniel Murphy (PBC Cork); Jack Hayes (Cistercian College Roscrea), Alex Moloney (PBC Cork), Ryan McCormack (Ardscoil Rís) (capt), Eddie Dooley (PBC Cork); David Nolan (PBC Cork), Liam O’Brien (PBC Cork); Caden Smith (Glenstal Abbey School), Kevin Griffin (Castletroy College), Sean Fitzpatrick (CBC Cork), Harry McCarthy (CBC Cork), Tom Murray (PBC Cork), Conor McLoughlin (PBC Cork), Cathal O’Doherty (Ardscoil Rís), Rian McFarlane O’Shea (PBC Cork).

Replacements: Michael Landers (St. Munchin’s College), Jack Deasy (Bandon Grammar School), Conor Dillon (St. Munchin’s College), Ben O’Connell (Castletroy College), Robert Carrigan (Rockwell College), Sam Barry (Bandon Grammar School), Alan Cleary (Crescent College Comprehensive), Sean Stone (Cistercian College Roscrea), Harry Galvin Carty (PBC Cork), Najim Jagana (Ardscoil Rís), Charlie Ryan (Rockwell College).

PWC UNDER-18 BOYS SCHOOLS INTERPROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS/FIXTURES –

Saturday, August 9 –

Munster 33 Ulster 29, Virgin Media Park

Wednesday, August 13 –

Leinster v Munster, Energia Park, 2.30pm

Sunday, August 17 –

Ulster v Leinster, Affidea Stadium, 3pm

Saturday, August 23 –

Ulster v Munster, Newforge, 1pm

Wednesday, August 27 –

Leinster v Ulster, Energia Park, 2.30pm

Sunday, August 31 –

Munster v Leinster, Virgin Media Park, 12pm