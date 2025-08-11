Ireland U-18 Schools Team Announced For Showdown With South Africa U-18s

Head coach Michael Hodge has made seven personnel changes to the Ireland Under-18 Schools team (sponsored by PwC) for Tuesday’s encounter with the South Africa Under-18s in Paarl (kick-off 1.30pm local time/12.30pm Irish time).

The U-18 Men’s International Series continues tomorrow at Boland Landbou High School in the Western Cape where the middle match will see Ireland and South Africa meet – live on the SuperSport Schools platform. Tickets, costing 20 rand, are available at the gate or from Quicket.

Like his South African counterpart Lwazi Zangqa, Hodge has rotated his squad, giving starting opportunities to backs Fionn Rowsome, Geoff O’Sullivan, Charlie O’Connor, and Connor McVicker, who kicked two late penalties in the 39-36 win over South Africa U-18 ‘A’.

Crescent College Comprehensive’s Rowsome, the scorer of tries against England, Wales, and Georgia earlier in the year, features at full-back, with O’Sullivan, and Blackrock College’s James Browne completing the back-three.

Ulster duo O’Connor and McVicker will form the half-back pairing, while Tom Bell and Bernard White are set to combine again in the centre. The in-form White scored a brace of tries and earned the player-of-the-match accolade last Friday.

Belvedere College prop Harry Goslin will captain the team from the front row, as he did against England and Wales in the spring. Lee Fitzpatrick, the two-try skipper against South Africa U-18 ‘A’, and Ben Guerin will pack down alongside him.

Frank Maher and Adam Boyd have also been brought into the pack, the former joining Jonathon Ginnety at lock, and a rejigged back row has RBAI’s Boyd at number 8. Following an impressive debut, Alex Lautsou switches to openside flanker, with Geoff Wall on the blindside.

Ireland’s replacements were a big factor in the first round, helping them to win the second half against South Africa U-18 ‘A’ by 20 points to 10. Portlaoise’s Cian Butler, who captained the Ireland U-18 Clubs side last November, has been called up to the touring squad and added to the bench.

Speaking ahead of the game, head coach Hodge said: “The boys showed great resilience throughout our first match, and we were delighted with the accuracy and composure they showed in the final moments.

“We’ve had a squad mentality throughout all our Tests this year, and our bench were excellent again when they came on.

“Tomorrow is another incredible opportunity for the lads. The chance to take on South Africa U-18 in South Africa is a highlight in their rugby journey so far, and they’re excited for the challenge.”

IRELAND UNDER-18 SCHOOLS TEAM & REPLACEMENTS (v South Africa Under-18s, 2025 Under-18 Men’s International Series – Round 2, Hoër Landbouskool Boland, Paarl, South Africa, Tuesday, August 12, kick-off 1.30pm local time/12.30pm Irish time):

15. Fionn Rowsome (Crescent College Comprehensive/Munster Rugby)

14. Geoff O’Sullivan (Terenure College/Leinster Rugby)

13. Tom Bell (Ards RFC/Regent House School/Ulster Rugby)

12. Bernard White (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

11. James Browne (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

10. Charlie O’Connor (RBAI/Ulster Rugby)

9. Connor McVicker (Belfast Royal Academy/Ulster Rugby)

1. Ben Guerin (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

2. Lee Fitzpatrick (Newbridge College/Leinster Rugby)

3. Harry Goslin (Belvedere College/Leinster Rugby) (capt)

4. Jonathon Ginnety (Castleknock College/Leinster Rugby)

5. Frank Maher (Terenure College/Leinster Rugby)

6. Geoff Wall (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

7. Alex Lautsou (Castletroy College/Munster Rugby)

8. Adam Boyd (RBAI/Ulster Rugby)

Replacements:

16. Joe Christle (St. Mary’s College/Leinster Rugby)

17. James Gould (Wallace High School/Ulster Rugby)

18. Jamie Bohan (Newbridge College/Leinster Rugby)

19. Jamie Walsh (Cistercian College Roscrea/Munster Rugby)

20. Cian Butler (Portlaoise RFC/St. Mary’s CBS Portlaoise/Leinster Rugby)

21. Jon Rodgers (Wallace High School/Ulster Rugby)

22. Luke Coffey (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

23. Paul Neary (St. Mary’s College/Leinster Rugby)

24. Andrew Henson (Buccaneers RFC/Marist College/Connacht Rugby)

25. Harry Waters (Ratoath College/Navan RFC/Leinster Rugby)

26. Daniel O’Connell (Ardscoil Rís/Munster Rugby)

IRELAND U-18 SCHOOLS MANAGEMENT TEAM –

Michael Hodge – Head Coach

Brendan O’Connor – Assistant Coach

Morgan Codyre – Assistant Coach

Jamie Kirk – Assistant Coach

Stephen O’Hara – Team Manager

Prof. John Ryan – Team Doctor

David Lyons – Team Physio

James O’Leary – Athletic Development Coach

Alan Doonan – Team Analyst

Tom Nyham – Team Logistics

2025 UNDER-18 MEN’S INTERNATIONAL SERIES RESULTS/FIXTURES:

Friday, August 8 – Durbanville High School

South Africa U-18 ‘A’ 36 Ireland U-18 Schools 39

Georgia U-18s 35 England U-18s 31

South Africa U-18s 43 France U-18s 21

Tuesday, August 12 – Boland Landbou High School

11.30am: South Africa U-18 ‘A’ v Georgia U-18s

1.30pm local time/12.30pm Irish time: South Africa U-18s v Ireland U-18 Schools – live on SuperSport Schools

3.30pm: England U-18s v France U-18s

Saturday, August 16 –Paarl Gimnasium High School

11.30am: France U-18s v South Africa U-18 ‘A’

1.30pm local time/12.30pm Irish time: Ireland U-18 Schools v Georgia U-18s

3.30pm: South Africa U-18s v England U-18s