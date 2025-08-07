New Global Law Trials To Be Introduced In Domestic Game For 2025/26 Season

The Irish Rugby Football Union has confirmed that a series of Global Law Trials (GLTs), introduced by World Rugby in January 2025 , will be implemented across the domestic game from the start of the 2025/26 season.

These trials were first introduced at the professional level and are designed to enhance the speed, safety, and contestability of rugby.

After careful consideration, the IRFU opted to delay their domestic rollout to allow time for proper education and preparation across all levels of the game.

The Global Law Trials Being Introduced Are:

Quicker Conversions – Aimed at improving game flow and reducing delays

– Aimed at improving game flow and reducing delays Time Limit for Lineout Formation – Teams will now have a maximum of 30 seconds to form a lineout, aligning with existing scrum time limits

– Teams will now have a maximum of 30 seconds to form a lineout, aligning with existing scrum time limits Cleaner Play Away from the Breakdown – Stricter enforcement around off-the-ball play at rucks, mauls, and scrums to improve player welfare

– Stricter enforcement around off-the-ball play at rucks, mauls, and scrums to improve player welfare Uncontested Lineouts: Not Straight = Play On – In uncontested lineouts, throws not straight will now result in play continuing, rather than a turnover

To support the introduction of these changes, the IRFU has made a range of educational materials available to coaches, referees, and players.

These include detailed resources and a voiceover video (below) that outlines the new laws with real-game examples. The video link has been shared directly via email, and additional guidance is available on the World Rugby website here.

Earlier this week, the IRFU also confirmed its continued commitment to player safety with the announcement that the legal tackle height will remain below the level of the sternum.

This decision follows the successful completion of the two-season Tackle Behaviours trial across the domestic game and reflects the Union’s focus on reducing head contact and encouraging safer tackling techniques.

The IRFU encourages all participants in the domestic game to review the available resources, and ensure they are fully informed ahead of the upcoming season.