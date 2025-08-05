Tackle Behaviours Trial Update – Legal Tackle Height to Remain Below the Level of the Sternum

As we head into the 2025/26 season, the IRFU have committed to keeping the legal tackle height below the level of the sternum . This follows the successful completion of the two-season Tackle Behaviours Trial across the Domestic Game.

Due to the volume of data collected during the 2023/24 and 2024/25 trial seasons, analysis is still underway using comprehensive injury surveillance, video analysis and stakeholder feedback.

Preliminary findings show decreases in overall injury rates across the domestic game in Ireland. We also see decreases in tackle-related injuries and the rate of head impacts during the trial.

IRFU Medical Manager for the Domestic game Dr Caithriona Yeomans said,

“During the two seasons of the Tackle Behaviours trial we have seen injury rates and head impact rates decreasing. We are one of the only Unions in a position to compare five seasons of injury data before the trial with the two trial seasons. We are looking at the injury data, alongside video analysis and stakeholder feedback to fully understand the impact of this trial, however preliminary findings are encouraging.”

IRFU National Rugby Development Manager Colm Finnegan had this to say, “We are incredibly happy with how our stakeholders across Irish Rugby bought into the trial period and adapted their behaviours around the tackle. We feel the evidence provided by the data shows a clear benefit to having a lower tackle height and that is why we are committing to law that the legal tackle height in Ireland is below the baseline of the sternum. We look forward to presenting the findings in the coming weeks along with plans and supports for coaches and players who look to continue developing their tackle skills.”