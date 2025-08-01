Connacht Unveil New Home Jersey For 2025/26 Season

Connacht Rugby , in partnership with Macron Sports and Intersport Elverys, has revealed their new home jersey for the 2025/26 season.

This commemorative kit has been designed to mark an historic year for everyone associated with the province, as Connacht Rugby officially celebrates its 140th anniversary on December 8, 2025.

It was on that day, back in 1885, when six fledging clubs from Connacht came together after the first interprovincial match between Connacht and Leinster, and set up the Connacht Branch of the IRFU.

140 years later, more history will soon be made when the state-of-the-art North Stand at Dexcom Stadium will be completed during the upcoming season, following on from the opening of the High Performance Centre over the summer.

With these momentous occasions in mind, this season’s jersey features an all-gold Connacht Rugby crest for the first time, with gold trimming across the shirt which has been designed in ‘forest green’.

The jersey will be worn for the first time on Sunday, August 10 when the Connacht Women’s team take on Munster in the first round of the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship.

You can purchase the jersey from Friday, August 8, along with the full 2025/26 training wear and leisure wear, exclusively at www.elverys.ie and in your local Intersport Elverys store in Galway’s Headford Road Retail Park and Edward Square, Tuam, Castlebar, Westport, Ballina, Claremorris, Sligo, and Athlone.