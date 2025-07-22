Tickets Now On Sale For Ulster’s Pre-Season Match Against Edinburgh

Richie Murphy’s charges will be aiming to hit the ground running against Edinburgh, with Ulster’s new season kicking off against the Dragons in Belfast on Friday, September 26.

To secure your place at every Ulster home fixture for the 2025/26 campaign, plus avail of a host of additional benefits including the pre-season clash with Edinburgh, secure your Season Ticket at ulster.rugby/seasontickets.

Commenting on the pre-season fixture announcement, Ulster head coach Murphy, said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming Edinburgh Rugby to Belfast in September.

“It’s important that we have this match to work towards in our pre-season preparation. Edinburgh are a very competitive side and will bring a strong squad over to test us.

“The fixture offers our players an opportunity to build their match fitness, and also put their hand up for selection going into the new season.

“We face Edinburgh in round 2 of the BKT United Rugby Championship at the start of October, so this will be ideal preparation.

“As a squad and staff, we are also looking forward to seeing our supporters again ahead of the new season at Affidea Stadium.”