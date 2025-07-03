Home Of Ulster Rugby Renamed Affidea Stadium

From today, the home of Ulster Rugby will be officially renamed the Affidea Stadium – pronounced AF-fi-day-ah.

This exciting collaboration represents more than just a change in name. It reflects a shared commitment between Ulster Rugby and Affidea to excellence, community health and wellbeing, and the continued growth of rugby across the province of Ulster.

Affidea, a trusted healthcare partner operating in over 16 countries, with 410 clinics across Europe, has a growing footprint in the province of Ulster with approved plans to open a state of the art private hospital in 2026, which is expected to create 160 jobs and will include a much needed orthopaedic and sports medicine centre of excellence.

Affidea currently operates Affidea Belfast (formerly Northern MRI), along with two established clinics in Hillsborough, Affidea Orthoderm and Affidea Hillsborough Private Clinic.

This strategic partnership serves as a powerful catalyst for enhancing the Affidea brand across the region, strengthening its presence and fostering deeper engagement with local communities through the unifying power of sport.

Hugh McCaughey, CEO of Ulster Rugby, said: “We are delighted to welcome Affidea as our new stadium naming rights partner. Affidea shares our passion for high performance, our commitment to the health and wellbeing of people across the province, and our vision for the future of rugby in Ulster.

“Together, we will continue to invest in elite and grassroots rugby, and we look forward to seeing the Affidea Stadium become a beacon for sport and community pride in Ulster.”

Barry Downes, CEO of Affidea UK and Ireland, commented: “Affidea is thrilled to partner with Ulster Rugby, a provincial side with rich heritage, passionate support, and a deep-rooted connection to the local community.

“This partnership represents an exciting opportunity for Affidea to further grow our presence and impact in the province of Ulster.

“Rugby is a game that inspires excellence, teamwork, and trust, values that align strongly with our approach to healthcare. We’re proud to see our name on a stadium that also represents those ideals.”

The renaming of the stadium will be accompanied by refreshed signage, branding, and activation plans both on match days and in the wider community.

The Affidea Stadium will continue to host Ulster Rugby’s Men’s and Women’s teams, Academy fixtures, Schools competitions and community events, helping to grow the game at every level.

This partnership also marks a significant moment in Ulster Rugby’s long-term commercial strategy, providing a strong platform to invest in the development of players, facilities and fan experience, while helping Affidea to expand its reach and impact through the most powerful community platforms in the province, rugby union.

Ulster Rugby and Affidea look forward to the official unveiling of the Affidea Stadium branding ahead of the 2025/26 season, with further announcements and community initiatives to follow in the coming months.

The Affidea Stadium will open its doors for the first time under its new name when the Ireland Women’s team play Canada in their Summer Series match on Saturday, August 9. Ireland v Canada tickets are on sale here.