Tickets On Sale For Ireland’s RWC Warm Up Games

Tickets are on sale now for Ireland’s Summer Send Off warm up games against Canada and Scotland next month.

First up are familiar foes Scotland at Virgin Media Park on August 2nd with a 2pm kick off. The sides last met in the Guinness Women’s SIx Nations with Scotland emerging 26-19 victors with the last play of the game on the final day of the tournament.

A week later the current No. 2 ranked team in the world, Canada, visit Affidea Stadium in Belfast with a 12pm kick off. The teams last met at the World Rugby WXV1 tournament in Langley last year with Canada inflicting Ireland’s only defeat of the tournament in a pulsating game.

Ireland’s first game in the Rugby World Cup is against Japan on Sunday, 24th August. Kick-off at Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton is 12pm.

Ireland’s preparations for the warm up games and the Rugby World Cup have been building up week by week at the IRFU High Performance Centre but the team took time out last week to visit Ennis RFC for an open training session and a chance to meet local fans – check out the gallery here.

Join the Green Wave – sign up today for all the latest Women’s Rugby news inlcuding exclusive content and the buuld up to the Rugby World Cup.