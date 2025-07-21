IRFU Launches Recruitment Drive for Audio Description Volunteers

The IRFU is inviting volunteers to take part in a brand-new audio description programme aimed at improving accessibility for visually impaired rugby fans across the four provinces.

This exciting initiative, powered by Energia, will see live audio commentary delivered at matches, offering blind and visually impaired supporters the chance to follow games in real time with enhanced clarity and inclusion.

Full training will be provided in partnership with Vision Sports Ireland on Saturday, 13th September at 11am in Dublin (venue TBC). If you’re unavailable on this date, please still register your interest, as additional dates may be arranged.

This collaboration will add to the already great work happening at our stadiums and will increase what’s on offer for our blind and vision impaired supporters – and also for those with additional needs – helping to create a more inclusive matchday experience across all levels of Irish rugby.

Sara McFadden, Partnerships and Operations Coordinator at Vision Sports Ireland, said:

“Vision Sports Ireland is delighted to partner with IRFU as the official training provider for their new audio descriptive commentary service. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in making live sport more accessible to our blind and vision impaired members, to ensure the full experience of a match day at the stadium is inclusive, engaging, and equitable for all.”

David McKay, IRFU Disability & Inclusion Officer, added:

“We’re delighted to launch this recruitment drive as the first step in delivering meaningful inclusion for blind and partially sighted fans. Audio description transforms how people experience games – it brings the action alive in a powerful way. This project will be built on the passion of our volunteers, and we’re really excited to get started with training at Energia Park thanks to the fantastic support from Energia.”

Energia’s Sponsorship & Events Manager Lorna Danaher, commented,

“Energia is proud to support this project as part of our commitment to making rugby a sport for all – whether as a player or a spectator. We’re excited to see this initiative grow and helping to make matchdays more inclusive and accessible for everyone.”

Each province will play a key role in implementing and trailing the project and we want to thank them all for supporting and leading the way, We hope to be able to offer the service during the season once we have volunteer teams in place.

If you’re interested in volunteering at provincial and national games throughout the country, please complete the sign-up form here.

If you have further question please contact IRFUs Disability & Inclusion Officer David McKay, david.mckay@irfu.ie