Osborne And Clarkson To Become Ireland’s Latest Lions Debutants

Andy Farrell has named the team to face the First Nations & Pasifika XV in the final midweek fixture of the 2025 British & Irish Lions Tour of Australia.

Saracens and England’s Owen Farrell will lead the side at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on what will be his 20th Lions appearance.

Farrell, who starts out at inside centre, will form a partnership with Leinster Rugby and Ireland’s Jamie Osborne.

Toulon and Scotland scrum-half Ben White is partnered at half-back by Northampton Saints and England fly-half Fin Smith.

Toulouse and Scotland fullback Blair Kinghorn returns from injury and forms an all Scotland back three alongside Edinburgh Rugby duo Darcy Graham and Duhan van Der Merwe.

Upfront Scotland and Edinburgh Rugby’s Pierre Schoeman packs down alongside Saracens and England’s Jamie George and Connacht Rugby and Ireland’s Finlay Bealham.

Leinster Rugby and Ireland’s James Ryan is partnered in the second row by Glasgow Warriors and Scotland’s Scott Cummings.

In the backrow Ospreys and Wales captain Jac Morgan will wear the No.6 jersey, Leinster Rugby and Ireland’s Josh van der Flier will wear the No. 7 jersey and Northampton Saints and England’s Henry Pollock will pack down at No.8.

Lions Head Coach Andy Farrell, said: “This fixture gives players another opportunity to put their hand up for selection for the final two Tests.

“The coaches’ minds are open when it comes to selection, they have to be with so many players performing and pushing for places and we want that to continue for the remaining two Tests.

“This group know the level of performance that we will require against a First Nations Pasifika team that is packed with talent and power.”

The game kicks off at 11.00am BST and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports as well as talkSPORT in the UK and Ireland.

First Nations & Pasifika XV v The British & Irish Lions

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Tuesday 22nd July, 2025, KO: 11:00 BST

15. Blair Kinghorn (Toulouse/Scotland) #882

14. Darcy Graham (Edinburgh Rugby/Scotland)

13. Jamie Osborne (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

12. Owen Farrell (Saracens/England) #780 (c)

11. Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby/Scotland) #841

10. Fin Smith (Northampton Saints/England) #862

9. Ben White (Toulon/Scotland) #883

1. Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby/Scotland) #868

2. Jamie George (Saracens/England) #819

3. Finlay Bealham (Connacht Rugby/Ireland) #856

4. James Ryan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #880

5. Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors/ Scotland) #869

6. Jac Morgan (Ospreys/Wales) #861

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #874

8. Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints/England) #865

Replacements:

16. Ewan Ashman (Edinburgh Rugby/Scotland)

17. Rory Sutherland (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland) #840

18. Tom Clarkson (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

19. Gregor Brown (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland)

20. Ben Earl (Saracens/England) #857

21. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints/England) #860

22. Marcus Smith (Harlequins/ England) #855

23. Garry Ringrose (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #872