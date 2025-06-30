Martyn Vercoe Appointed Munster Rugby Team Manager

Munster Rugby are pleased to announce the appointment of vastly-experienced New Zealander Martyn Vercoe as the province’s new Team Manager ahead of the 2025/26 season, subject to being granted a valid work permit.

Vercoe is the current Team Manager and Head of Teams at Super Rugby side Gallagher Chiefs and Team Manager for the All Blacks XV. Vercoe has worked as Team Manager in a number of environments over the past 12 years.

In addition to his current positions with the All Blacks XV and the Gallagher Chiefs, he was also Team Manager with the New Zealand U20s from 2016 to 2022 and Tasman Makos from 2013 to 2020.

He has previously worked with incoming Head Coach Clayton McMillan, Alex Nankivell and John Ryan at the Gallagher Chiefs and will join the province next month.

Prior to moving into sports management, Vercoe was a Personal Development Manager and Commercial Manager at Tasman Rugby, and Head of Faculty at Marlborough Boys’ College in New Zealand.