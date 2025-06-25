Tullamore Celebrates 10 years of Midnight 7’s Festival

Tullamore’s Midland Midnight 7’s is a rugby 7’s tournament taking place in the heart of Ireland which has been ongoing for over 10 years. Hosted by Tullamore Rugby Club, each year the event produces one best days of the summer for those who make the trip to Offaly.

The midnight 7’s is a jam packed event, with more than just rugby on the pitch. There is live music, a late bar and even accommodation available for participating teams on site. The tournament is blending rugby and music with the core values of community and craic throughout the day, giving a festival feel to the event.

There is a strong heritage of seven’s rugby in Tullamore Rugby club with current Irish Women’s seven’s captain Megan Burns and Men’s superstar Jordan Conroy hailing from the Leinster club as well as newly capped Irish 15’s rising star Cormac Izuchukwu. All of whom took part previously in the Midnight 7’s event in the club.

Teams travelled from far and wide to participate in the Midland Midnight 7’s, 2024 saw teams make the trip from Belgium, Spain, the UK and even as far as Ohio to take part!

The Midland Midnight 7’s takes place on Saturday 26, July. All playing abilities are catered for in both the men’s and women’s divisions.

General admission is €20 each (early bird €15 until 26th of June), team registration is €325 per team