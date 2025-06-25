Salanoa And Bartley Sign Contract Extensions With Munster

Munster Rugby and the IRFU have confirmed that tighthead props Roman Salanoa and Conor Bartley have signed contract extensions with the province.

Salanoa, who has scored two tries in 30 appearances for Munster, has put pen to paper on a new one-year deal.

The 27-year-old Hawaiian played 21 times during the province’s BKT United Rugby Championship title-winning 2022/23 campaign.

He made his senior debut for Munster against Edinburgh in 2020, and has made big strides in recent months after requiring a lengthy rehabilitation period for a knee injury.

Meanwhile, Young Munster clubman Bartley, who can also play loosehead, joined Munster last November after impressing in the Energia All-Ireland League. He has signed a short-term extension.

The 29-year-old played his schools rugby with Castletroy College and has been a cornerstone of Young Munster’s front row for the past 10 years.

He won three consecutive Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Challenge Cup titles with the Cookies between 2021 and 2023. Last year he started at tighthead in the Ireland Club XV’s 20-17 win over Portugal ‘A’.