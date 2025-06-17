TG4 To Show Live Coverage Of Lions Match Against Argentina

TG4 will broadcast Friday’s eagerly-awaited match between the British & Irish Lions and Argentina, in exclusive free-to-air live coverage of the opening fixture of the 2025 tour, as part of a historic co-production partnership with S4C , the Welsh language channel.

TG4 and S4C will join forces to bring free-to-air coverage of the Lions’ first ever game to be held in Ireland, and the first co-production between the two public service broadcasters.

The 1888 Cup encounter will be broadcast live and free-to-air exclusively on TG4 in Ireland and S4C in the UK, kicking off the Lions tour under head coach Andy Farrell.

Following their Dublin opener, the Lions will depart for Australia for their nine-match schedule Down Under, which includes the Test series against Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies.

Gemma Ní Chionnaith and Cuán Ó Flatharta will lead TG4’s coverage, joined by a panel of expert analysts providing in-depth insight and commentary across all TG4 platforms.

Production will be provided by the Royal Television Society Award-winning team behind Rugbaí Beo from IRIS Productions.

Rónán Ó Coisdealbha, TG4’s Head of Sport, said: “TG4 is delighted to be part of the opening British & Irish Lions fixture on Friday night.

“We look forward to working closely with our partners at S4C to deliver an exceptional viewing experience on television and online (TG4 Player).

“This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase top-level rugby and celebrate the strong connection between our nations through sport.”

Sue Butler, Head of Sport at S4C, commented: “We’re delighted to bring live and exclusive free-to-air coverage of the opening match of the 2025 British & Irish Lions tour to audiences in Wales and across the UK on S4C.

“Viewers can also enjoy extensive same-day highlights of every match during the tour, bringing all the key moments and expert analysis to fans each evening.

“This historic fixture marks the first time the Lions will play in Ireland, and we’re pleased to be working alongside our partners at TG4 to deliver it. It’s a great way to start what promises to be an exciting summer of rugby on S4C.”