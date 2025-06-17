Munster confirm pre-season preparations

Munster Rugby can confirm its upcoming pre-season fixtures ahead of the beginning of the 2025/26 season.

Munster will take on Biarritz Olympique Pays Basque, Gloucester Rugby and Bath Rugby in August and September ahead of the 2025/26 URC season beginning on Saturday September 27th.

First up, Munster will take on Biarritz Olympique Pays Basque at the Stade Aguiléra on Friday, August 22nd (KO 8pm local time). This match will celebrate the 20-year anniversary of the 2006 European Cup final which holds a special place in the hearts and minds of supporters of both clubs. For more information, click here.

Two weeks later, Munster will travel to Kingsholm to take on Gloucester Rugby on Friday, September 5th at 7.30pm.

Concluding preparations for the new season will be the visit of Premiership Champions Bath Rugby to Virgin Media Park in Cork on Friday, September 12th at 7pm. Tickets are now available via Ticketmaster here.

Please note, 11-Game Season Membership holders will be contacted directly with details of how to redeem their complimentary ticket for the fixture with Bath.

Munster Rugby Pre-Season Schedule



Friday, August 22nd

Biarritz Olympique v Munster Rugby, Stade Aguiléra, 8pm local time

Friday, September 5th

Gloucester Rugby v Munster Rugby, Kingsholm, 7.30pm

Friday, September 12th

Munster Rugby v Bath Rugby, Virgin Media Park, 7pm – Buy tickets here.