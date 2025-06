Ireland U20 Team Named For Match Against Ulster A

The Ireland Men’s Under 20s, sponsored by PwC, continue their preparation for the World Rugby U20 World Championship with a training match against an Ulster A side at Malone RFC on Friday, June 6th at 17:30

Head Coach Neil Doak has named a 27 man squad for the match.

Italy will host the World Rugby U20 Championship 2025 from 29 June-19 July with matches held in four cities across the Lombardia and Veneto regions. Ireland are drawn in Pool C with the host country as well as New Zealand and Georgia.

Ireland U20 Men’s Squad (v Ulster ‘A’)

15. Todd Lawlor (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

14. Paidi Farrell (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

13. Ciarán Mangan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

12. Eoghan Smyth (Cork Constitution FC/Munster)

11. Derry Moloney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

10. Tom Wood (Garryowen FC/Munster)

9. Clark Logan (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

1. Billy Bohan (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

2. Henry Walker (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

3. Alex Mullan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

4. Mahon Ronan (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

5. Conor Kennelly (Highfield RFC/Munster)

6. Éanna McCarthy (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

7. Bobby Power (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

8. Luke Murphy (Shannon RFC/Munster)

Replacements

16. Mikey Yarr (UCD RFC/Leinster)

17. Alex Usanov (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

18. Tom McAllister (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

19. Billy Corrigan (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

20. David Walsh (Terenure College RFC/Leinster)

21. Will Wootton (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)

22. Sam Wisniewski (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

23. Connor Fahy (Clontarf FC/Leinster).

24. Gene O’Leary Kareem (UCC RFC/Munster)

25. Chris O’Connor (Terenure College RFC/Leinster)

26. Oisin Minogue (Shannon RFC/Munster)

27. Donnacha McGuire (UCD RFC/Leinster Rugby)