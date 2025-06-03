Limerick Man Malone To Coach UL Bohs Men’s Team

UL Bohemian RFC has finalised their senior Men’s coaching team for next season, with the appointment of Division 1A title-winning forwards coach and Limerick native Simon Malone as their new head coach.

Based in Annacotty and the UL Campus, the University-amalgamated club finished just a point outside of the top four in Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2A this year, narrowly missing out on a play-off place.

UL Bohs are now embarking on the next stage of the club’s development plan, and are proud to bring Malone on board as he completes a vastly-experienced and impressive coaching group, alongside Olan Daly and Christy Neilan.

Malone experienced Division 1A, Leinster Senior Cup, and Bateman Cup success with Terenure College as a forwards coach, and also held a similar role with Young Munster in 2023/24, having had a significant playing career in the All-Ireland League.

The Bruff man also spent three years coaching with Glenstal Abbey School at Senior Cup level, between 2013 and 2016, and his coaching journey has allowed him to gain invaluable insights into elite level coaching and performance.

A participation lead for Munster Rugby in East Munster, Daly heads into his sixth year with the Red Robins as backs/attack coach. He brings elite level coaching expertise and a strong player development ethos.

Neilan, a former head coach and decorated player for UL Bohemian RFC, continues as forwards coach for the 2025/26 season, enhancing the cohesion of the coaching group and maintaining a connection to previous chapters in the Limerick club’s history.

Speaking about his new role, Malone said: “I am delighted to be appointed head coach of UL Bohs, and am very excited to build on all the great work of the coaches and management over the last year number of years.

“It is a great opportunity to coach a very talented playing squad and help the club fulfil its potential.”

UL Bohs director of rugby Andrew Lacey commented: “As a club we are delighted to get a coach of Simon’s calibre, with such experience and knowledge of the All-Ireland League.

“Already we are learning from Simon, who is seeking to improve our consistency and competitiveness next season. We were focused on building on the progress of this past year and ensuring that change was minimised in terms of players and coaching, which can always be a challenge with a University team but also in a rugby hinterland like Limerick that incredibly now has eight AIL teams.”

He added: “The growth and development across all facets of the club is exciting to be part, and we look forward to providing adult rugby for all our members and students which will be strengthened in the years to come from those emerging from our successful underage section and Under-21/University teams.

“We are currently finalising our conditioning and performance coaches and hope to build on the Universities knowledge and experience in this area, together with Simon and Olan’s expertise given their respective backgrounds.”