BKT URC Semi-Final Match-Ups Confirmed For Next Saturday

The BKT United Rugby Championship semi-finals will take place next Saturday (June 7), with teams from Ireland, Scotland, and South Africa all competing for a place in the final.

Leinster, Glasgow Warriors, the Vodacom Bulls, and the Hollywoodbets Sharks all delivered winning performances to set up a pair of blockbuster semi-finals across the Northern and Southern Hemispheres.

The results now narrow down the list of possible venues for the final on Saturday, June 14, with Croke Park, the home of the GAA, Pretoria’s Loftus Versfeld, and Hollywoodbets Kings Park headlining a stellar line-up of iconic stadia.

All of the top four seeds have progressed after a weekend filled with drama and thrilling entertainment. Munster’s hopes of a second URC title win in three years were ended in heartbreaking fashion by a 6-4 penalty shootout defeat to the Sharks.

It finished 24-all after 80 minutes in Durban, and there were no further scores during extra-time. Calvin Nash, Josh Wycherley, and Diarmuid Kilgallen were the visitors’ try scorers, and a terrific Conor Murray penalty from distance took the game to extra-time.

In semi-final 1, number one seeds Leinster, who were 33-21 winners over the Scarlets, will enjoy home advantage when they take on defending champions Glasgow Warriors at the Aviva Stadium next Saturday, kicking off at 2.45pm.

Leo Cullen’s men had the lion’s share of possession and territory against the Welsh side today – scoring tries through James Lowe, Jamison Gibson-Park, Jamie Osborne, and Hugo Keenan – but will need a much improved performance against a Glasgow team that will make the trip with renewed confidence after an impressive victory over the DHL Stormers.

Following that clash of the Celts, the Sharks, who are the league’s third seeds, will face the Vodacom Bulls, who finished second in the table, in a South African derby at Loftus Versfeld in semi-final 2, kicking off at 6.15pm local time/5.15pm Irish time.

Of the semi-finalists, only Glasgow have previously lifted the URC trophy in its current guise, while the Bulls lost both the 2022 and 2024 finals of the cross-border competition.

The Sharks make their first ever appearance at the semi-final stage, while remarkably, eight-time league winners Leinster are still chasing their first final appearance of the United Rugby Championship era.

The first three seasons of URC play-offs have produced several away wins – including in the last-four – and these evenly poised match-ups could yet see joy for the travelling teams.

2024/25 BKT UNITED RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINALS:

Saturday, June 7 –

SF1: LEINSTER (1) v Glasgow Warriors (4), Aviva Stadium, 2.45pm (live on RTÉ/Premier Sports/SuperSport/URC.tv/FloRugby)

SF2: Vodacom Bulls (2) v Hollywoodbets Sharks (3), Loftus Versfeld, 6.15pm local time/5.15pm Irish time (live on SuperSport/Premier Sports/TG4/URC.tv/FloRugby)

The semi-finals will be live in the UK and Ireland on Premier Sports, TG4, and RTÉ, with SuperSport broadcasting all the action in South Africa.

FloRugby will carry the matches in the United States, while URC.tv will stream the action in selected international territories, including the Republic of Ireland. A full ‘where to watch’ list is available here.

BKT UNITED RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL VENUES –

Venues confirmed for the final on Saturday, June 14 (based on highest-ranked team)

Croke Park, Dublin – Leinster (1)

– Leinster (1) Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria – Vodacom Bulls (2)

– Vodacom Bulls (2) Hollywoodbets Kings Park, Durban – Hollywoodbets Sharks (3)

– As the number four ranked team, Glasgow Warriors cannot host the final