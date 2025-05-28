Non-Contact Rugby in Clubs over the Summer

The IRFU is encouraging clubs to provide non-contact rugby to it’s community over the summer. There are many forms of non-contact rugby, including Tag Rugby, Touch Rugby and T1 Rugby. Non-contact rugby is a great way for clubs to provide activity for its members during the summer months and encourage new members to join.

Why play non-contact rugby?

Meet new friends.

Get fit.

Play a fun form of Rugby with no contact.

Join a club and become part of a community.

Explore pathways to other forms of the game.

If you wish to promote your non-contact rugby event, please contact David.Keane@irfu.ie

David Keane, IRFU National Rugby Development Manager, added,“Non-contact rugby is fun and social and it brings much needed activity into clubs during the summer months. Rugby is a game for all and the non-contact versions of the game allow everyone to get involved. We have created a suite of education to cater for playing, coaching and officiating Tag, Touch and T1 Rugby.”

Tag Rugby

Tag Rugby is a fun and fast-moving non-contact variation of the game, suitable for all ability and experience levels. Teams are made up of 7 players (4 males & 3 females) with squads of up to 15 players. Tag Rugby is ideal for people looking for a fun social way to keep fit and become involved in rugby and their local club.

To find a club that runs tag rugby in your area, see the links below and email the relevant provincial links below:

Connacht: About Tag Rugby | Connacht Rugby

Munster: info@munsterrugby.ie

Leinster: info@leinsterrugby.ie

Ulster: Tag Rugby | Ulster Rugby

Education:

The IRFU offers a range of education in Playing, Coaching and Referee the game.

Click here and use the drop down menu under training and education, for more information on tag rugby.

Touch Rugby

Touch rugby is a fast paced, fun game with simple playing rules. There is no hard physical contact and relies on teamwork and ball skills. It is suitable for players of all ages and abilities with mixed gender competitions. It is an exciting game to watch and fun to play. The IRFU has a very successful partnership with the Ireland Touch Association, where we collaborate closely on a number of projects to ensure that the game of Touch Rugby is available to many participants around the country.

Click here for more information on Ireland Touch Rugby.

See the full list of clubs below that run touch rugby in your area, and for more information email the relevant links below:

Connacht:

Buccaneers (Buccaneers RFC) (Athlone) deniso_connor@hotmail.com

Racoon West (Galway) (Based in Corinthians RFC) – rw.galwaytouchrugby@gmail.com

Westport RFC – westporttouchrugby@hotmail.com

Leinster:

DSC wanderers (Wanderers RFC) dsctouch@gmail.com

East Coast Touch (Wicklow) garryglenn@hotmail.com

Greystones RFC – (Female) pajnagle@hotmail.com

Old Belvedere – belvotouchrugby@gmail.com

Old Wesley – Touch@oldwesley.ie

Portlaoise Touch (Portlaois RFC) – john.fingleton@gmail.com

Suttonians RFC – peter@rugbyinstitute.com

Tipsters (Based in DLSP RFC) – touchrugby@dlspfc.ie

Trinity College (Dublin University) – tcdtouch@gmail.com

Wicklow Touch smitroelie@gmail.com

Terenure RFC – imorgan@labeltech.ie

MU Barnhall RFC – jamesblakesmith@gmail.com

Munster:

Munster Touch – joecarrig18@gmail.com

Ulster:

Cooke Warriors (Cooke RFC) (Belfast) – secretary@cooketouchclub.com

Education:

The IRFU offers a range of education in Playing, Coaching and Referee the game.

Click here and use the drop down menu under training and education for more information on touch rugby.

T1 Rugby

T1 Rugby is a non-contact game that retains many of the main elements of rugby, such as passing and evasion. There’s also kicking, uncontested (non-contact) scrums and lineouts, so players can use different strengths to contribute to their team significantly.

Where to play:

If you wish to start T1 Rugby in your club or school, contact your local Provincial Branch for more details:

Connacht Rugby – Contact Us | Connacht Rugby

Leinster Rugby – info@leinsterrugby.ie

Munster Rugby – info@munsterrugby.ie

Ulster Rugby – standup@ulsterrugby.com

Education:

The IRFU offers a range of education in Playing, Coaching and Referee the game.

Click here and use the drop down menu under training and education for more information on T1 Rugby.