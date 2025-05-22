Munster Continue Preparations To Host Champions Cup Match At Páirc Ui Chaoimh

Munster Rugby has confirmed that the province is continuing preparations for hosting an Investec Champions Cup pool fixture at SuperValu Páirc Ui Chaoimh in December later this year.

Munster secured their place in next season’s Champions Cup after earning back-to-back bonus point wins to finish sixth in the BKT United Rugby Championship table. They travel to the Hollywoodbets Sharks in the URC play-offs next week.

The last European Cup pool match to be held in Cork took place almost 23 years ago when Munster hosted Viadana at Virgin Media Park in December 2002.

After the huge successes of recent games against South Africa ‘A’ and the Crusaders at the 45,300-capacity Páirc Ui Chaoimh, it is anticipated the region will greatly welcome the return of a major competitive fixture after such a long absence.

Munster Rugby CEO Ian Flanagan said: “I would like to congratulate the playing and coaching group for all their hard work in recent weeks in securing two bonus point wins which resulted in our qualification for next season’s Champions Cup.

“This competition is hugely important to us and our supporters, and qualification allows us to continue our preparations for hosting a pool fixture in Cork later this year.

“While we understand that there will be those that are used to seeing our Champions Cup matches in Thomond Park, we feel we have a great opportunity to do something a little different next season.

“A lot of consideration has gone into the decision to move a Champions Cup pool game to SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, but showcasing a high-profile competitive fixture to a wider audience is a strategic goal of ours, and this aligns with the feedback we have received from many of our supporters.

“Unfortunately, the December Champions Cup pool fixtures in Thomond Park have experienced falling attendances over the last two seasons, and the staging of this game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh offers us the opportunity to accommodate more supporters at that match and improve our financial stability, which in the current climate is imperative.”

Munster Rugby Chief Operating Officer Philip Quinn commented: “As we have seen in recent years, costs related to the running of the professional game, and indeed at all levels across the province, have increased for multiple reasons.

“Those costs will continue to rise rather than fall. In order to improve our financial stability and ensure we remain adequately funded, viable, and competitive, we need to weigh up all opportunities which can result in increases in revenue.

“Based on our forecasts, we believe we will achieve a significant financial uplift from hosting this December pool fixture at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh compared to Thomond Park.

“In addition to this, the larger capacity of Páirc Uí Chaoimh will allow even more people to experience a competitive Munster Rugby European matchday which provides a fantastic opportunity to grow our support base, not just in Cork but right across the southern part of the province.

“We have listened to plenty of supporter feedback from our games against South Africa ‘A’ and the Crusaders, and we will work tirelessly to ensure the matchday experience is of the highest quality.”

A ticket for December’s Champions Cup pool fixture at Páirc Uí Chaoimh is included with the various Munster Rugby season membership offerings which are now on sale here. Remaining tickets will be available once details of the match are confirmed.