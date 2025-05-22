Aoife Wafer Signs For Harlequins

The 22-year-old joins the Club having been named as the Guiness Women’s Six Nations Player of the Championship for 2025. She was also named in the 2024 World Rugby XVs Dream Team after a standout campaign for Ireland in the WXV1.

Wafer, who currently plays for Blackrock College and Leinster was part of the Wolfhounds team that won the Celtic Challenge this year.

She made her Ireland debut in 2022 against Italy and has since gone on to become a key figure in the Ireland team helping to secure consecutive third place finishes in the Guinness Women’s Six Nations, as well as qualification for the WXV1 tournament last season, and the upcoming Rugby World Cup.

Speaking about her move to Harlequins Wafer said, “The history that the Club is steeped in is something that really stood out to me. I’m really looking forward to being here and I can’t wait to get going. This league has all the star players in the world in it. I want to be the best player in the world, and I can’t wait to test myself out against those stars every week,”

“I was very lucky to come over to a game a few months ago and meet some of the girls and the family values were something that really stood out to me. That’s really important to me, and I know that my family will be well looked after over here as well.”

Wafer is also keen to ensure that she continues to show the skillset she has shown in the international game in Harlequins colours.

“Hopefully what people have seen on the international stage is what they’ll get from me at Quins! I’m going to be working incredibly hard to be the best version of myself and hopefully that can really benefit the team, because at the end of the day, it’s not about me, it’s about whole team.”

Commenting on the move IRFU Head of Women’s Performance & Pathways Gillian McDarby said, “We’re pleased for Aoife as she takes this next step in her career with Harlequins, where she will have the opportunity to further her development in a high-performance environment.

“Her journey is a testament to the investment and progress within the Irish system, which continues to produce talent capable of performing at the highest level. We look forward to continue working with Aoife in green during the international windows.”