2025 Lions Championing Women and Girls’ Rugby Award Now Open

Founding Partner of the Lions Women’s Team, Royal London, have created the Championing Women and Girls’ Rugby Award which celebrates outstanding initiatives by grassroots clubs to support women’s rugby in their local community.

Each year, one club from each Home Union will be rewarded with a special trophy, plus a £10,000 grant to further invest in their women and girls’ programmes. There were over 120 applicants for the 2024 award showcasing some fantastic clubs across the UK and Ireland. With Cooke RFC winning the 2024 award in Ireland.

The successful clubs will have demonstrated they’re committed to growing women’s participation and representation within all aspects of the club. This includes community outreach, access to playing, equality across the club, celebration of women’s success, progression of players, coaches, staff and leadership at all levels.

How to apply:

Click here for more information on the Lions Championing Women and Girls’ Rugby Award and to submit your clubs application for the 2025 edition of the award – applications are open from Tuesday, 20 May and will close on Friday, 1 August 2025.