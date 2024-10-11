Cooke RFC Awarded Grant from Royal London and The British and Irish Lions

Royal London, the UK’s largest mutual pensions, protection and investment provider, today announced the first winners of its annual Championing Women and Girls’ Rugby Award. Set up in partnership with The British & Irish Lions, the Championing Women and Girls’ Rugby Award grant scheme is designed to celebrate outstanding initiatives by local rugby clubs from across the four unions in supporting women’s rugby.

Following a competitive process where 120 Clubs from Ireland applied, Cooke RFC were chosen to receive a trophy and a £10,000 grant to invest in their women and girls’ rugby programmes.

Cooke RFC has a truly well-rounded offering and pathway for women and girls, including opportunities for every age and ability, which include minis, touch, sevens, mums-only, through to a senior team competing in The Energia All-Ireland League. The club’s dedication to its women’s programme and strong female participation and leadership translates throughout the club from players to coaches, referees and the executive committee.

The grant scheme received over 120 applications over the summer and put them through a two-stage judging process. The award judging panel included the ex-England international Shaunagh Brown, representatives from Royal London and The British & Irish Lions, as well as an independent grant funding expert.

Royal London and the Lions will visit each successfully awarded club over the course of the season to present a trophy and see first-hand the impact of the funding. By celebrating and showcasing these leading clubs, Royal London hopes to inspire other clubs to invest in women and girls’ rugby sections.

Susie Logan, Group Chief Marketing Officer at Royal London said: “Developing the community game to level the playing field for women is a key part of our partnership with The British & Irish Lions. This award is a core part of that. It celebrates groundbreaking clubs and enables them to achieve more.”

Noel Brown, Cooke RFC President, added

“We are so proud of the women and girl’s sections at Cooke RFC. The players, volunteers and coaches are important members of our club and enhance the rugby offering we provide to the local community. We are therefore delighted to see their work recognised and supported by the awarding of this grant from Royal London and the British & Irish Lions. I have no doubt that this financial support will make a significant impact on the development of the sections and I’m looking forward to seeing them progress.”