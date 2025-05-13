85 Rugby Summer Camps Across Ireland to Choose From

As summer approaches there are 85 rugby camps to choose from across Ireland. See the full list of rugby summer camps below, offering boys and girls the opportunity to take part in their local club with summer camps, school of excellence camps, inclusion camps and much more!

All participants will have plenty of fun at the rugby camps, while learning new skills and enjoying rugby with teammates and new friends. Camp participants will also receive provincial gear/mementos, and may also get the opportunity to meet some of their rugby heroes at some of camps.

Click on the links below for more information on each camp, and to find your local rugby summer camp. As many of the camps are already sold out, book your place before it’s too late!

2025 Rugby Summer Camps

Connacht’s 2025 Summer Camps are more flexible than ever! Depending on location, they have one, two, three and five day camps available. Connacht’s summer camps are open for boys and girls aged 6-12.

Connacht Rugby Summer Camp Venues and Dates:

Ballina RFC | 5 Day Camp | 7th – 11th July

Ballinasloe RFC | 5 Day Camp | 28th July – 1st August

Ballinrobe RFC | 2 Day Camp | 28th – 29th July

Buccaneers RFC | 3 Day Camp | June 30th – July 2nd

Castlebar RFC | 2 Day Camp | 30th – 31st July

Connemara RFC 2025 | 3 Day Camp | 5th – 7th Aug

Corinthians RFC | 5 Day Camp | 7th – 11th July

Creggs RFC | 5 Day Camp | 21st – 25th July

Ballyhaunis RFC 2025 | 2 Day Camp | 3rd – 4th July

Galway Bay RFC 2025 | 3 Day Camp | 5th – 7th Aug

Galwegians RFC 2025 | 3 Day Camp | 21st – 23rd July

Gort RFC 2025 | 2 Day Camp | 11th – 12th Aug

Loughrea RFC 2025 | 2 Day Camp | 3rd – 4th July

Monivea RFC 2025 | 3 Day Camp | 11th – 13th Aug

Oughterard RFC 2025 | 2 Day Camp | 24th – 25th July

Sligo RFC | 5 Day Camp | 14th – 18th July

Tuam RFC | 5 Day Camp | 14th – 18th July

Westport RFC | 3 Day Camp | 30th June – 2nd July

Click here for more information on Connacht Rugby’s Summer Camps.

Leinster Rugby Summer Camps have 28 locations to choose from across the 12 counties of Leinster in July and August. The camps are selling out fast, so be sure to book your place before it’s too late. The Leinster Rugby Summer Camps are open to boys and girls from 6 to 12 years of age. Each camp will run for five days, Monday to Friday, from 9.30 am to 1pm.

Leinster Rugby Summer Camps Venues and Dates:

30 June – 4 July

Wexford Wanderers RFC

North Kildare SOLD OUT

Old Belvedere SOLD OUT

Stillorgan SOLD OUT

Birr SOLD OUT

7-11 July

Greystones SOLD OUT

Longford RFC

Navan RFC SOLD OUT

Cill Dara

14-18 July

Portlaoise RFC

Balbriggan RFC

Mullingar

Energia Park SOLD OUT

21-25 July

DLSP SOLD OUT

Westmanstown RFC SOLD OUT

Carlow

Tullamore RFC

28 July – 1 August

St Mary’s College RFC SOLD OUT

Suttionans

Enniscorthy

Newbridge RFC SOLD OUT

4-8 August

Dundalk RFC

Energia Park SOLD OUT

MU Barnhall SOLD OUT

Kilkenny RFC

11-15 August

Gorey

Clondalkin

Clontarf RFC SOLD OUT

Ashbourne RFC SOLD OUT



Click here for more information on Leinster Rugby’s Summer Camps.

Leinster Rugby School of Excellence Camps

Leinster Rugby also offer School of Excellence camps, for boys and girls aged 12-17, with a comprehensive rugby package which allows them to experience a week in the life of a professional rugby player. Their School of Excellence camp places are filling up quick, with camps already sold out.

Boys School of Excellence Camps:

Week 1: July 14th–18th (SOLD OUT)

Week 2: July 21th–25th (SOLD OUT)

Week 3: July 28th–August 1st (Residential places for this week are now sold out)

Week 4: August 4th–8th (Residential places for this week are now sold out)

Girls School of Excellence Camps:

Week 1: July 21th–25th

Week 2: July 28th–August 1st (Residential places for this week are now sold out)

Week 3: August 4th–8th (Residential places for this week are now sold out)

Note: Boys and Girls camps are run separately.

Click here for more information on the Leinster Rugby School of Excellence Camps.

Munster Rugby Summer Camps return for Summer 2025 with 24 venues throughout the province. Munster Rugby Summer Camps are open to boys and girls aged from 6 to 12 years old.

Munster Rugby Summer Camps Venues and Dates:

Week 1: Monday 30th June – Friday 4th July

Bandon RFC

Dunmanway RFC

Ennis RFC

Week 2: Monday 7th July – Friday 11th July

Clonmel RFC

Highfield RFC

Tralee RFC

Week 3: Monday 14th July – Friday 18th July

Dungarvan RFC

Midleton RFC

Garryowen

Week 4: Monday 21st July – Friday 25th July

Skibbereen RFC

Cobh RFC

Killarney RFC

Week 5: Monday 28th July – Friday 1st August

Bruff RFC

Kanturk RFC

Kinsale RFC

Week 6: Tuesday 5th August – Friday 8th August (4-Day Camp)

Ballincollig RFC

Fermoy RFC

SETU Arena, Waterford

Week 7: Monday 11th August – Friday 15th August

Coláiste Stiofáin Naofa: Cork

Bantry RFC – Durrus Community Pitch

Nenagh RFC

Week 8: Monday 18th August – Friday 22nd August

Muskerry RFC

Old Crescent RFC

St Senans RFC

Click here for more information on the Munster Rugby Summer Camps.

Munster Rugby also offer School of Excellence Camps, Rugby Excellence Camps and Inclusion Camps.

Munster Rugby Excellence Camps return for Summer 2025 with six camps scheduled to take place in June. Camp places are strictly for boys aged 13–16 years old and girls 13-17 years old. The Excellence camps take place over one week (Boys – Monday through to Friday inclusive), (Girls Tuesday through to Friday) between 9.30am and 12.30pm.

Munster Rugby Excellence Camps:

Boys – Fethard Town Park: Monday 16th June – Friday 20th June

Boys – UL Pavilion: Monday 16th June – Friday 20th June

Boys – MTU Kerry: Monday 23rd June – Friday 27th June

Boys – MTU Cork: Monday 23rd June – Friday 27th June

Girls – Ballincollig RFC: Tuesday 24th – Friday 27th June

Girls – UL Pavilion: Tuesday 24th – Friday 27th June

For more information on Munster Rugby’s Excellence Camps, click here.

Munster Rugby are also holding an Inclusion Camp in Clonakilty RFC this August to provide children with all disabilities, aged between 6 and 12, with three fun-filled days of rugby.

Click here for more information on Munster Rugby’s Inclusion Camp.

Ulster Rugby’s Summer Camps are back at Campbell College, with residential camps now available to book for male & female players aged 12-15.

Ulster Rugby is offering a broad and holistic rugby package allowing young players to experience a few days in the life of an elite level rugby player, with boys and girls spending 3 nights at Campbell College in June & July, and girls in August.

Ulster Rugby Summer Camps Venues and Dates:

Ulster Rugby Residential Camp (Boys year 8/9) Sunday 29 June – Wednesday 2 July

Ulster Rugby Residential Camp (Boys year 10/11) Sunday 29 June – Wednesday 2 July

Ulster Rugby Residential Camp (Boys year 8/9) Sunday 6 July – Wednesday 9 July

Ulster Rugby Residential Camp (Boys year 10/11) Sunday 6 July – Wednesday 9 July

Ulster Rugby Residential Camp (Girls), Sunday 17 August – Wednesday 20 August

For more information on the Ulster Rugby Summer Camps, click here.