85 Rugby Summer Camps Across Ireland to Choose From
As summer approaches there are 85 rugby camps to choose from across Ireland. See the full list of rugby summer camps below, offering boys and girls the opportunity to take part in their local club with summer camps, school of excellence camps, inclusion camps and much more!
All participants will have plenty of fun at the rugby camps, while learning new skills and enjoying rugby with teammates and new friends. Camp participants will also receive provincial gear/mementos, and may also get the opportunity to meet some of their rugby heroes at some of camps.
Click on the links below for more information on each camp, and to find your local rugby summer camp. As many of the camps are already sold out, book your place before it’s too late!
2025 Rugby Summer Camps
Connacht Rugby Summer Camps
Connacht’s 2025 Summer Camps are more flexible than ever! Depending on location, they have one, two, three and five day camps available. Connacht’s summer camps are open for boys and girls aged 6-12.
Connacht Rugby Summer Camp Venues and Dates:
Ballina RFC | 5 Day Camp | 7th – 11th July
Ballinasloe RFC | 5 Day Camp | 28th July – 1st August
Ballinrobe RFC | 2 Day Camp | 28th – 29th July
Buccaneers RFC | 3 Day Camp | June 30th – July 2nd
Castlebar RFC | 2 Day Camp | 30th – 31st July
Connemara RFC 2025 | 3 Day Camp | 5th – 7th Aug
Corinthians RFC | 5 Day Camp | 7th – 11th July
Creggs RFC | 5 Day Camp | 21st – 25th July
Ballyhaunis RFC 2025 | 2 Day Camp | 3rd – 4th July
Galway Bay RFC 2025 | 3 Day Camp | 5th – 7th Aug
Galwegians RFC 2025 | 3 Day Camp | 21st – 23rd July
Gort RFC 2025 | 2 Day Camp | 11th – 12th Aug
Loughrea RFC 2025 | 2 Day Camp | 3rd – 4th July
Monivea RFC 2025 | 3 Day Camp | 11th – 13th Aug
Oughterard RFC 2025 | 2 Day Camp | 24th – 25th July
Sligo RFC | 5 Day Camp | 14th – 18th July
Tuam RFC | 5 Day Camp | 14th – 18th July
Westport RFC | 3 Day Camp | 30th June – 2nd July
Click here for more information on Connacht Rugby’s Summer Camps.
Leinster Rugby Summer Camps
Leinster Rugby Summer Camps have 28 locations to choose from across the 12 counties of Leinster in July and August. The camps are selling out fast, so be sure to book your place before it’s too late. The Leinster Rugby Summer Camps are open to boys and girls from 6 to 12 years of age. Each camp will run for five days, Monday to Friday, from 9.30 am to 1pm.
Leinster Rugby Summer Camps Venues and Dates:
30 June – 4 July
Wexford Wanderers RFC
North Kildare SOLD OUT
Old Belvedere SOLD OUT
Stillorgan SOLD OUT
Birr SOLD OUT
7-11 July
Greystones SOLD OUT
Longford RFC
Navan RFC SOLD OUT
Cill Dara
14-18 July
Portlaoise RFC
Balbriggan RFC
Mullingar
Energia Park SOLD OUT
21-25 July
DLSP SOLD OUT
Westmanstown RFC SOLD OUT
Carlow
Tullamore RFC
28 July – 1 August
St Mary’s College RFC SOLD OUT
Suttionans
Enniscorthy
Newbridge RFC SOLD OUT
4-8 August
Dundalk RFC
Energia Park SOLD OUT
MU Barnhall SOLD OUT
Kilkenny RFC
11-15 August
Gorey
Clondalkin
Clontarf RFC SOLD OUT
Ashbourne RFC SOLD OUT
Click here for more information on Leinster Rugby’s Summer Camps.
Leinster Rugby School of Excellence Camps
Leinster Rugby also offer School of Excellence camps, for boys and girls aged 12-17, with a comprehensive rugby package which allows them to experience a week in the life of a professional rugby player. Their School of Excellence camp places are filling up quick, with camps already sold out.
Boys School of Excellence Camps:
Week 1: July 14th–18th (SOLD OUT)
Week 2: July 21th–25th (SOLD OUT)
Week 3: July 28th–August 1st (Residential places for this week are now sold out)
Week 4: August 4th–8th (Residential places for this week are now sold out)
Girls School of Excellence Camps:
Week 1: July 21th–25th
Week 2: July 28th–August 1st (Residential places for this week are now sold out)
Week 3: August 4th–8th (Residential places for this week are now sold out)
Note: Boys and Girls camps are run separately.
Click here for more information on the Leinster Rugby School of Excellence Camps.
Munster Rugby Summer Camps
Munster Rugby Summer Camps return for Summer 2025 with 24 venues throughout the province. Munster Rugby Summer Camps are open to boys and girls aged from 6 to 12 years old.
Munster Rugby Summer Camps Venues and Dates:
Week 1: Monday 30th June – Friday 4th July
Bandon RFC
Dunmanway RFC
Ennis RFC
Week 2: Monday 7th July – Friday 11th July
Clonmel RFC
Highfield RFC
Tralee RFC
Week 3: Monday 14th July – Friday 18th July
Dungarvan RFC
Midleton RFC
Garryowen
Week 4: Monday 21st July – Friday 25th July
Skibbereen RFC
Cobh RFC
Killarney RFC
Week 5: Monday 28th July – Friday 1st August
Bruff RFC
Kanturk RFC
Kinsale RFC
Week 6: Tuesday 5th August – Friday 8th August (4-Day Camp)
Ballincollig RFC
Fermoy RFC
SETU Arena, Waterford
Week 7: Monday 11th August – Friday 15th August
Coláiste Stiofáin Naofa: Cork
Bantry RFC – Durrus Community Pitch
Nenagh RFC
Week 8: Monday 18th August – Friday 22nd August
Muskerry RFC
Old Crescent RFC
St Senans RFC
Click here for more information on the Munster Rugby Summer Camps.
Munster Rugby also offer School of Excellence Camps, Rugby Excellence Camps and Inclusion Camps.
Munster Rugby Excellence Camps return for Summer 2025 with six camps scheduled to take place in June. Camp places are strictly for boys aged 13–16 years old and girls 13-17 years old. The Excellence camps take place over one week (Boys – Monday through to Friday inclusive), (Girls Tuesday through to Friday) between 9.30am and 12.30pm.
Munster Rugby Excellence Camps:
Boys – Fethard Town Park: Monday 16th June – Friday 20th June
Boys – UL Pavilion: Monday 16th June – Friday 20th June
Boys – MTU Kerry: Monday 23rd June – Friday 27th June
Boys – MTU Cork: Monday 23rd June – Friday 27th June
Girls – Ballincollig RFC: Tuesday 24th – Friday 27th June
Girls – UL Pavilion: Tuesday 24th – Friday 27th June
For more information on Munster Rugby’s Excellence Camps, click here.
Munster Rugby are also holding an Inclusion Camp in Clonakilty RFC this August to provide children with all disabilities, aged between 6 and 12, with three fun-filled days of rugby.
Click here for more information on Munster Rugby’s Inclusion Camp.
Ulster Rugby Summer Camps
Ulster Rugby’s Summer Camps are back at Campbell College, with residential camps now available to book for male & female players aged 12-15.
Ulster Rugby is offering a broad and holistic rugby package allowing young players to experience a few days in the life of an elite level rugby player, with boys and girls spending 3 nights at Campbell College in June & July, and girls in August.
Ulster Rugby Summer Camps Venues and Dates:
Ulster Rugby Residential Camp (Boys year 8/9) Sunday 29 June – Wednesday 2 July
Ulster Rugby Residential Camp (Boys year 10/11) Sunday 29 June – Wednesday 2 July
Ulster Rugby Residential Camp (Boys year 8/9) Sunday 6 July – Wednesday 9 July
Ulster Rugby Residential Camp (Boys year 10/11) Sunday 6 July – Wednesday 9 July
Ulster Rugby Residential Camp (Girls), Sunday 17 August – Wednesday 20 August
For more information on the Ulster Rugby Summer Camps, click here.