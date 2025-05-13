IRFU 150 Interprovincial A Championship Final Round

It all comes down to the final round in the inaugural IRFU 150 Interprovincial ‘A’ Championship with Leinster and Ulster set to contest the the trophy on Saturday afternoon in Malone.

Leinster lead the way and need just a single point from the game to capture the title while Ulster would need a bonus point win and to prevent that Leinster bonus if they are to seal the championship on home soil.

The two sides met last weekend at Clontarf and Ulster took the spolis 24-34 but Leinster secured what could a crucial bonus point to give them a 5 point lead.

Tries from James McCormick, Zac Ward, Lorcan McLoughlin, Mattheew Dalton and Tom Brigg gave the Northern province the edge. For Leinster Charlie Tector, Hugo McLaughlin, Andrew Osborne, and Billy Corrigan scored to earn a losing bonus point that gives them a slight advantage going into the weekend.

Munster are at home to Connacht on Friday, May 16th, with the game set to kick off at 3pm in CBC school grounds in Cork. Munster came out 14-45 winners last Saturday at Creggs RFC. Liam Coombes and Ben O’Connor dotted down twice and there were tries from Patrick Cambell, Jake Riordan, and Gordon Wood

IRFU 150 Interprovincial A Championship

Friday, May 16

Munster A v Connacht A, CBC Grounds, 3pm

Saturday, May 17

Ulster A v Leinster A, Malone RFC, 1pm

Results

16/11/2024

Connacht 7 Leinster 28

22/11/2024

Leinster 22 Munster 7

Ulster 14 Connacht 40

29/11/2024

Munster 50 Ulster 33

20/12/2024

Ulster 26 Munster 14

27/12/2024

Munster 12 Leinster 47

14/3/2025

Connacht 21 Ulster 22

11/4/2025

Leinster 26 Connacht 21

9/5/2025

Leinster 24 Ulster 34

Connacht 14 Munster 45