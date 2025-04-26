EnergiaAIL Men’s Divisions: Promotion/Relegation Play-Off Final Previews

The full gamut of emotions will be experienced at grounds across the island as the Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions play-off finals determine what tier these ten teams will be playing in next season.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISIONS – PLAY-OFFS:

Saturday, April 26

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

DIVISION 1A PROMOTION PLAY-OFF FINAL:

NENAGH ORMOND (2nd, Div 1B) v UCC (4th, Div 1B), New Ormond Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Nenagh Ormond: WWDLWWWWWWLWLWLWWLW; UCC: LWWWLLWLLLWLLWLWWWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Nenagh Ormond: Points: Conor McMahon 180; Tries: Dylan Murphy 8; UCC: Points: Daniel Squires 134; Tries: Sean Condon 14

Preview: Munster derbies are always high-stakes affairs, but this afternoon’s clash between Nenagh Ormond and UCC is on another level. With a place in Division 1A on the line, the winning team will either mark a meteoric rise or a welcome return to top flight rugby.

Nenagh Ormond’s story is remarkable. Under player/head coach Derek Corcoran, the Tipperary side are one win away from clinching back-to-back promotions.

After climbing out of Division 2A last season, they have taken the league’s second tier by storm in their debut year. Today’s final at New Ormond Park comes after a battling semi-final win over Blackrock College, and they have named an unchanged starting XV.

Out-half Conor McMahon has accumulated a superb haul of 180 points this season and played a key role again last weekend. Hooker Dylan Murphy is another player to watch out for, especially from lineout mauls, one of Nenagh’s most potent attacking weapons.

Nenagh Ormond President and director of rugby John Long acknowledged the significance of the occasion, saying: “The importance of this game cannot be overstated.

“The team is confident and focused, and we know the supporters will be right behind us. We’re ready to give it everything.”

UCC lost twice to Nenagh during the regular season, including a dramatic 38-34 loss in January at today’s venue. Corcoran’s charges snatched the result with a last-minute Mikey Doran try, converted by Charlie O’Doherty.

Those results will certainly fuel the Cork students, who demoted City of Armagh last Saturday with a well-judged 17-10 victory at the Palace Grounds. They are looking to regain the Division 1A place they lost in 2022.

Tomás O’Leary’s side are on a four-match winning streak, and the former Munster and Ireland scrum half has put together a dangerous team built around some exciting youngsters who have represented their province and country to date.

UCC will field a strong line-up, although Michael Foy’s absence in the back row is a big loss. Jason Aherne steps in, while Luke McAuliffe comes in at hooker. Munster’s Ben O’Connor starts at full-back, with current Ireland Under-20 international Gene O’Leary Kareem and Daniel Squires, their top points scorer, combining in midfield.

“We are looking forward to the challenge of facing Nenagh in New Ormond Park,” said O’Leary.

“Nenagh have had a fantastic year, finishing the league in second place and winning the Munster Senior Cup. We are fully aware of the task ahead, but the players will embrace the challenge and the occasion.”

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, December 14, 2024: UCC 25 Nenagh Ormond 34, the Mardyke; Saturday, January 11, 2025: Nenagh Ormond 38 UCC 34, New Ormond Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Nenagh Ormond to win

DIVISION 1B PROMOTION/RELEGATION PLAY-OFF FINAL:

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY (9th, Div 1B) v CASHEL (2nd, Div 2A), College Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Dublin University: LLWWLWLLWLLWLWLLLWW; Cashel: WWWWWLWLLLWWWWWWWWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Dublin University: Points: Matty Lynch 108; Tries: Oscar Cawley 7; Cashel: Points: Ben Twomey 148; Tries: Alan Flannery 15

Preview: Cashel face one of the biggest games in their history as they take on Dublin University for the very first time, with a place in Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1B at stake.

It is unfamiliar territory for the Tipperary outfit, but they have put a lot of work in to get to this point. After years of pushing for promotion, Cashel finally cracked the semi-finals this season and now stand just 80 minutes away from qualifying for the second tier for the first time.

Ray Moloney’s men head to the capital with confidence and form on their side. They clinically dispatched MU Barnhall last week, with full-back Ben Twomey’s 16 points from the tee seeing them home. This group has built steadily, combining a core of homegrown talent with some key additions.

Twomey has stood out this season both for his deadly accurate left boot, and his attacking ability with ball in hand. Centre Alan Flannery has starred in the try-scoring stakes, crossing the whitewash 15 times. Trinity will want to keep close tabs on him.

Cashel boss Moloney will be calling on the same starting line-up from the 26-14 triumph over Barnhall. Joe Callery at number 8 is another player who can pop up with important tries, while Marcel Strydom and Josh Pickering bring plenty of firepower to their back-line.

“We are in uncharted waters,” said Moloney, who has guided his side to 15 wins in 19 outings. “Cashel, as a club, have never played in Trinity. The lads are looking forward to the challenge and the occasion.”

They come up against a Dublin University squad fighting to avoid a second straight relegation. After dropping down from the top flight, Trinity found themselves in a scrap for survival, just edging out Greystones 20-18 last Saturday to keep their hopes of retaining their Division 1B status alive.

Head coach Tony Smeeth has made four changes in personnel, including the addition of Leinster prop Paddy McCarthy at loosehead. Mark Walsh replaces Harry Roche Nagle in the centre, and Noah Byrne comes in for Callum O’Reilly, a try scorer in the semi-final, on the left wing.

While Dave Walsh is the final alteration at number 8, Smeeth knows this play-off decider has added meaning for a lot of his players. For many in the squad, it will be the last time they pull on the Trinity jersey, and emotions will be high.

“We are really looking forward to this game in College Park,” said Smeeth. “We know it will be a struggle, this will be the last game for this group of lads together, which always makes it a very special game in its own right.”

Recent League Meetings – N/A

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Dublin University to win

DIVISION 2A PROMOTION/RELEGATION PLAY-OFF FINAL:

NAVAN (9th, Div 2A) v DUNGANNON (2nd, Div 2B), Balreask Old

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Navan: LDLLLWLWWWLLLLLLLLW; Dungannon: WWLWWLWLWWWWWWWWDW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Navan: Points: Tom Gavigan 106; Tries: Gary Faulkner 5; Dungannon: Points: Ben McCaughey 181; Tries: James Gamble, James McMahon 7 each

Preview: Eight years on from their last meeting at Balreask Old, Navan and Dungannon renew their acquaintances this weekend in a match that carries vastly different implications.

The two clubs were battling it out in Division 2B back in 2017. Now it is survival in the league’s third tier on the line for Navan, while a much sought-after promotion is the prize on offer for Dungannon this afternoon.

Their last meeting at this ground ended in a 15-all draw, with Navan following up with a 21-11 away win in the return match in March 2018. Those were crucial league points that helped propel them towards promotion.

Fast forward to 2025, and Navan are hoping to make home advantage count in their fight to avoid the drop. Dungannon make the trip to County Meath with a clear determination to break back into Division 2A for the first time since their relegation 2015.

Navan will be buoyed by last weekend’s 29-19 success at home to Galwegians. Head coach Jason Harris-Wright makes two changes in personnel, including bringing back in the influential Tom Gavigan to partner Mark Farrell at half-back.

Captain Evan Dixon reverts to the centre to accommodate the reshuffle, with his brother Kyle making way. Leigh Jackson comes in at tighthead prop, Jordan Finney shifts to the second row, and Conor Hand goes to blindside flanker after operating in the engine room last week.

Navan’s director of rugby Adam Delahunt says the squad are embracing the challenge in front of them, stating: “It’s not a situation we wanted to be in obviously. But it’s cup rugby now, and something we are really relishing.

“The boys have put in some big performances at the tail-end of the season, especially against league winners Instonians, which has given us a lot of heart. We’re excited for Saturday and ready for the challenge.”

For Dungannon, it has been been a season of growth and grit. Two years ago they fell short to UL Bohemian in a play-off clash at Annacotty, but now have a golden opportunity to put that heartbreak behind them.

Their tense 23-22 victory over Clogher Valley in last Saturday’s semi-final was another sign of their resilience, sealed by a late penalty from talisman Ben McCaughey.

McCaughey has been central to Dungannon’s promotion push this year, racking up a very impressive 181 points. The only change to their side sees Charlie Conroy take over from Mervyn Brown on the left wing.

‘Gannon head coach Jonny Gillespie believes his charges are better prepared for the play-off final this time around. “We left it late to come back against Clogher Valley, but we were pleased with the resilience shown,” he said.

“Navan are a strong side, well-coached, and have home advantage, so we must start better and be more clinical if we want to stand a chance of achieving our objectives.”

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, October 7, 2017: Navan 15 Dungannon 15, Balreask Old; Monday, March 19, 2018: Dungannon 11 Navan 21, Stevenson Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Dungannon to win

DIVISION 2B PROMOTION/RELEGATION PLAY-OFF FINAL:

SKERRIES (9th, Div 2B) v MIDLETON (2nd, Div 2C), Holmpatrick

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Skerries: WWWWLLWLWLLLLLWLLLW; Midleton: WDWWWWWWDWLDWWWLWLW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Skerries: Points: Ronan Mulcahy 158; Tries: Peter O’Neill 7; Midleton: Points: Jack Colbert 87; Tries: JB du Toit 16

Preview: Skerries were pushing for promotion to Division 2B two years ago, while Midleton were fighting to keep their senior status. This weekend the roles are reversed, with Midleton chasing promotion out of the bottom tier, and Skerries battling to avoid relegation.

The Goats started the season brightly but faltered during the second half. A dramatic final day saw them slip to ninth place in the table, but a rousing 27-10 semi-final win over Ballyclare has given them a timely boost.

Key man Ronan Mulcahy has maintained a high scoring rate across the campaign for Skerries, while former Ireland Under-18 Sevens international Tim Deering showed his threat out wide last weekend with two tries.

Two changes from the game against Ballyclare see Tomás O’Donovan come in at loosehead prop in place of Connor Hayes, and Brían Walsh replaces David Goodman on the left wing. Number 8 Peter O’Neill will be aiming to add to his seven-try haul.

Expressing confidence in Skerries’ mindset heading into this must-win encounter, their team manager Tom Hanratty said: “A lot of effort has gone into us holding our own in Division 2B over the last couple of years, and we are determined not to let that slip.

“There’s no denying that the second half of this season has been a hugely challenging period for us, but thankfully we can take a lot of positives from the victory over Ballyclare into this weekend.

“We know we will need to produce another big performance against Midleton, as they have led the way in Division 2C for much of the season, and will have plenty of confidence and momentum behind them.”

Midleton have enjoyed a standout campaign but were left reeling after a final round defeat to Monkstown denied them automatic promotion. They bounced back in dramatic fashion last weekend, edging out Dolphin 18-17 thanks to a late penalty from Conall Doyle.

Head coach Robbie Doyle has made one change, with Steve Monaghan replacing Fionn O’Connell at loosehead prop. With a clean bill of health, Midleton arrive in Skerries extremely eager to finish the job.

“The boys are feeling good and looking forward to the game,” said Doyle. “Losing to Monkstown on the last day and missing out on automatic promotion had knocked us a bit.

“We had a very good two weeks of prep leading into the Dolphin game. Coming out the right side of a tight, physical knockout derby game like that has lifted the confidence levels again.

“We haven’t done a lot this week, more resting up and learning what we can about Skerries and how they operate on both sides of the ball.

“It’s a big game with a lot at stake for both sides, but these are the games you want to be involved in. We’re looking forward to getting out there and giving it our best shot on Saturday.”

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, November 5, 2022: Midleton 14 Skerries 24, Towns Park; Saturday, February 25, 2023: Skerries 30 Midleton 15, Holmpatrick

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Midleton to win

DIVISION 2C PROMOTION/RELEGATION PLAY-OFF FINAL:

OMAGH ACADEMICALS (9th, Div 2C) v THOMOND (All-Ireland Provincial League Championship Runners-Up), Thomas Mellon Playing Fields

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Omagh Academicals: WLLLDLLLLLLDLLWLLL; Thomond: WL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Omagh Academicals: Points: Scott Elliot 126; Tries: Matty Eccles 8; Thomond: Points: Jason Kiely 26; Tries: Jamie McGarry, Jason Kiely, Eoghain Sherlock 2 each

Preview: It is crunch time for Omagh Academicals, who host Thomond in a do-or-die showdown. At stake is a place in the Energia All-Ireland League for next season. The winning team will compete in Division 2C in 2025/26, while the losers will drop to, or remain in the junior ranks.

It has been a tough season for Omagh, managing just two wins – one on opening day against Clonmel, and the second coming only in round 15. Still, they have been no pushovers, picking up seven losing bonus points, a reflection of how tight many of their matches have been.

Scott Elliott, their leading scorer with 126 points, will be central to their chances, contributing from the tee and with ball in hand. Speedster Matty Eccles and full-back Connor Watherston-Spencer add further attacking threat.

There is just one change from their round 18 trip to Clonmel three weeks ago. Josh Kyle, who has five tries to his name this season, comes in at centre for Scott Ballantine.

With his team-mates ready to fight for their senior status in front of a home crowd, Accies captain Matthew Clyde said: “Hugely excited for the weekend. Senior status on the line and the last game of the season, we are expecting a big crowd down to support us at home.

“We plan to put on a show and get the win. AIL status is massive, we want to remain a senior club and be in Division 2C next season. We have 80 minutes to earn that on Saturday.”

For Thomond, this is their last shot at promotion after a narrow defeat to Bective Rangers in the All-Ireland Provincial League Championship final. Relegated from the All-Ireland League in 2019, the Limerick outfit have been building nicely and now stand just one game away from their return.

They make two changes from the clash with Bective, as Jack Connolly comes in at inside centre, meaning a move for Jason Kiely out to the left wing in place of Cillian Moughty. In the second row, Joe Costello will pack down alongside Sean Kelly.

Thomond are no strangers to the Thomas Mellon Playing Fields, having won (10-6) and lost (34-13) there in 2018, and head coach Kevin O’Mahony wants his players to close out an already rewarding campaign on a serious high.

“We’re extremely excited with the opportunity we have as a group to bring the club back to All-Ireland League rugby,” said O’Mahony.

“The squad have had a fantastic year so far, and although we understand the huge importance of Saturday, we take it as a privilege more than a pressure.

“Having to travel up to Omagh will be extremely difficult, although we know we’ll be well supported as we have been all season, and we expect our toughest game of the year by far.

“But we’ll prepare as best we can, focus on our performance like we usually do, and the rest will hopefully look after itself on Saturday.”

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, January 27, 2018: Omagh Academicals 6 Thomond 10, Thomas Mellon Playing Fields; Saturday, April 21, 2018: Omagh Academicals 34 Thomond 13, Thomas Mellon Playing Fields

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Omagh Academicals to win

