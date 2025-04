Cork Constitution: Route To The #EnergiaAIL Final

There have not been back-to-back Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A champions since Shannon’s three-in-a-row during the mid-2000s. Cork Constitution are hoping to buck that trend when they clash with Clontarf in Sunday’s final (kick-off 4pm – live on TG4).

Jonny Holland’s charges, captained by dynamic number 8 David Hyland, recorded a dozen wins during the regular season, which they finished strongly and kept up the momentum last week with a hard-fought 16-8 semi-final triumph away to St. Mary’s College.

Classy out-half James Taylor, last year’s player-of-the-match in the final, will relish a return to the Aviva Stadium. He has led the scoring for Cork Con again this season with 129 points, and Sean French and Matthew Bowen have contributed eight tries each.

The home of Irish Rugby will be awash with club colours on Sunday for the Energia All-Ireland League Men's and Women's finals double header.

 



CORK CONSTITUTION – ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE SEASON SO FAR:

ROUND 1 –

TERENURE COLLEGE 25 CORK CONSTITUTION 15, Lakelands Park

Scorers: Terenure College: Tries: Henry McErlean, Fintan Gunne 2; Cons: Aran Egan 2; Pens: Aran Egan 2

Cork Constitution: Tries: Scott Buckley, Alessandro Heaney; Con: James Taylor; Pen: James Taylor

HT: Terenure College 19 Cork Constitution 5

CORK CONSTITUTION: Matthew Bowen; Daniel Hurley, Billy Crowley, Killian Coghlan, Sean French; James Taylor, Adam Maher; Mark Donnelly, Scott Buckley, Luke Masters, Sean Duffy, John Forde, Jack Kelleher, Ronán O’Sullivan, David Hyland (capt).

Replacements: George Good, Alessandro Heaney, Eoin Quilter, Jacob Sheahan, Louis Kahn, Aidan Moynihan.

ROUND 2 –

CORK CONSTITUTION 51 BALLYNAHINCH 21, Temple Hill

Scorers: Cork Constitution: Tries: Scott Buckley 2, Matthew Bowen, Billy Crowley, Sean French, Adam Maher, Jack Kelleher, Billy Scannell; Cons: James Taylor 4; Pen: James Taylor

Ballynahinch: Tries: Kyle McCall, Aaron Sexton, Bradley Luney; Cons: Conor Rankin 3

HT: Cork Constitution 24 Ballynahinch 14

 



CORK CONSTITUTION: Matthew Bowen; Sean French, Billy Crowley, Eoghan Smyth, Daniel Hurley; James Taylor, Adam Maher; Alessandro Heaney, Scott Buckley, Luke Masters, Sean Duffy, John Forde, Jack Kelleher, Ronán O’Sullivan, David Hyland (capt).

Replacements: Billy Scannell, Charlie Connolly, Eoin Quilter, Jacob Sheahan, Louis Kahn, Killian Coghlan.

ROUND 3 –

CORK CONSTITUTION 25 YOUNG MUNSTER 5, Temple Hill

Scorers: Cork Constitution: Tries: Sean French, Adam Maher, Matthew Bowen; Cons: James Taylor 2; Pens: James Taylor 2

Young Munster: Try: Eoin McCormack

HT: Cork Constitution 20 Young Munster 0

CORK CONSTITUTION: Matthew Bowen; Sean French, Billy Crowley, Eoghan Smyth, Joe O’Leary; James Taylor, Adam Maher; Alessandro Heaney, Billy Scannell, Luke Masters, Eoin Quilter, John Forde, Jack Kelleher, Ronán O’Sullivan, David Hyland (capt).

Replacements: George Good, Charlie Connolly, James Morrison, Jacob Sheahan, Louis Kahn, Bruce Matthews.

ROUND 4 –

LANSDOWNE 27 CORK CONSTITUTION 10, Aviva Stadium back pitch

Scorers: Lansdowne: Tries: Charlie Tector 2, Jack Cooke; Cons: Charlie Tector 3; Pens: Charlie Tector 2

Cork Constitution: Try: Eoghan Smyth; Con: James Taylor; Pen: James Taylor

HT: Lansdowne 17 Cork Constitution 3

CORK CONSTITUTION: Matthew Bowen; Sean French, Billy Crowley, Eoghan Smyth, Daniel Hurley; James Taylor, Louis Kahn; Alessandro Heaney, Billy Scannell, Luke Masters, Eoin Quilter, John Forde, Jack Kelleher, Ronán O’Sullivan, David Hyland (capt).

Replacements: Danny Sheahan, Charlie Connolly, Sean Duffy, Jacob Sheahan, Luke Kerr, Aidan Moynihan.

ROUND 5 –

CORK CONSTITUTION 16 CLONTARF 20, Temple Hill

Scorers: Cork Constitution: Try: Sean French; Con: James Taylor; Pens: James Taylor 3

Clontarf: Tries: Tadhg Bird, Aitzol Arenzana-King; Cons: Conor Kelly 2; Pens: Conor Kelly 2

HT: Cork Constitution 13 Clontarf 6

CORK CONSTITUTION: Matthew Bowen; Sean French, Killian Coghlan, Eoghan Smyth, Daniel Hurley; James Taylor, Louis Kahn; Charlie Connolly, Danny Sheahan, Luke Masters, Sean Duffy, John Forde, Jack Kelleher, Ronán O’Sullivan, David Hyland (capt).

Replacements: Billy Scannell, David Bamidele, Eoin Quilter, Jacob Sheahan, Luke Kerr, Aidan Moynihan.

ROUND 6 –

CITY OF ARMAGH 26 CORK CONSTITUTION 28, Palace Grounds

Scorers: City of Armagh: Tries: Nigel Simpson, James McNabney, Sam Cunningham, Niall Carville; Cons: Kyle Faloon 3

Cork Constitution: Tries: Daniel Hurley 2, Scott Buckley, Ronán O’Sullivan; Cons: James Taylor 3, Aidan Moynihan

HT: City of Armagh 19 Cork Constitution 7





CORK CONSTITUTION: Matthew Bowen; Sean French, Killian Coghlan, Eoghan Smyth, Daniel Hurley; James Taylor, Louis Kahn; Alessandro Heaney, Scott Buckley, Luke Masters, Eoin Quilter, John Forde, Sean Duffy, Ronán O’Sullivan, Jack Kelleher (capt).

Replacements: Billy Scannell, David Bamidele, Cian Barry, Jacob Sheahan, Luke Kerr, Aidan Moynihan.

ROUND 7 –

CORK CONSTITUTION 27 ST. MARY’S COLLEGE 27, Temple Hill

Scorers: Cork Constitution: Tries: Daniel Hurley, Jack Kelleher, Billy Crowley, Jacob Sheahan; Cons: Aidan Moynhan 2; Pen: Aidan Moynihan

St. Mary’s College: Tries: Conor Hayes, Dan Goggin, Andy Keating; Cons: Conor Dean, Conor Hayes 2; Pens: Conor Hayes 2

HT: Cork Constitution 13 St. Mary’s College 7

CORK CONSTITUTION: Billy Crowley; Sean French, Killian Coghlan, Eoghan Smyth, Daniel Hurley; Aidan Moynihan, Adam Maher; Luke Masters, Scott Buckley, Charlie Connolly, Eoin Quilter, John Forde, Sean Duffy, Ronán O’Sullivan, Jack Kelleher (capt).

Replacements: Danny Sheahan, David Bamidele, Cian Barry, Jacob Sheahan, Louis Kahn, Matthew Bowen.

ROUND 8 –

GARRYOWEN 17 CORK CONSTITUTION 19, Dooradoyle

Scorers: Garryowen: Tries: Brian Gleeson 2; Cons: Dylan Hicks 2; Pen: Dylan Hicks

Cork Constitution: Tries: Scott Buckley, Matthew Bowen, Penalty try; Cons: Aidan Moynihan, Pen try con

HT: Garryowen 7 Cork Constitution 12





CORK CONSTITUTION: Billy Crowley; Matthew Bowen, Sean French, Eoghan Smyth, Daniel Hurley; Aidan Moynihan, Louis Kahn; David Good, Scott Buckley, Luke Masters, Eoin Quilter, John Forde, Sean Duffy, Jack Kelleher, David Hyland (capt).

Replacements: Danny Sheahan, David Bamidele, Cian Barry, Jacob Sheahan, Luke Kerr, James Taylor.

ROUND 9 –

CORK CONSTITUTION 38 UCD 33, Temple Hill

Scorers: Cork Constitution: Tries: Adam Maher, Daniel Hurley, Aidan Moynihan, Sean French, Danny Sheahan 2; Cons: James Taylor 4

UCD: Tries: Matt Healy, Ruben Moloney, Diarmuid Mangan, James Tarrant 2; Cons: James Tarrant 4

HT: Cork Constitution 28 UCD 19

CORK CONSTITUTION: Sean French; Matthew Bowen, Killian Coghlan, Eoghan Smyth, Daniel Hurley; James Taylor, Adam Maher; David Good, Billy Scannell, Luke Masters, Eoin Quilter, John Forde, Sean Duffy, Jack Kelleher, David Hyland (capt).

Replacements: Danny Sheahan, David Bamidele, Mark Skelly, Jacob Sheahan, Luke Kerr, Aidan Moynihan.

ROUND 10 –

UCD 17 CORK CONSTITUTION 26, UCD Bowl

Scorers: UCD: Tries: Ross Deegan, Diarmuid Mangan 2; Con: Michael Moloney

Cork Constitution: Tries: Matthew Bowen, Sean French 2, Aidan Moynihan; Cons: Aidan Moynihan

HT: UCD 5 Cork Constitution 21

CORK CONSTITUTION: George Coomber; Daniel Hurley, Sean French, Eoghan Smyth, Matthew Bowen; Aidan Moynihan, Adam Maher; Luke Masters, Danny Sheahan, Charlie Connolly, Eoin Quilter, John Forde, Sean Duffy, Jack Kelleher, David Hyland (capt).

Replacements: Billy Scannell, David Bamidele, Ronán O’Sullivan, Jacob Sheahan, Louis Kahn, James Taylor.

ROUND 11 –

CORK CONSTITUTION 43 GARRYOWEN 10, Temple Hill

Scorers: Cork Constitution: Tries: Joe O’Leary, Adam Maher, Matthew Bowen, Billy Scannell, Danny Sheahan, Charlie Connolly, Cian Barry; Cons: James Taylor 4

Garryowen: Try: Oisin McCormack; Con: Jack Oliver; Pen: Jack Oliver

HT: Cork Constitution 19 Garryowen 10

CORK CONSTITUTION: George Coomber; Joe O’Leary, Sean French, Rob Jermyn, Matthew Bowen; James Taylor, Adam Maher; Luke Masters, Billy Scannell, Charlie Connolly, Eoin Quilter, John Forde, Sean Duffy, Jack Kelleher, David Hyland (capt).

Replacements: Danny Sheahan, David Good, Cian Barry, Ronán O’Sullivan, Louis Kahn, Aidan Moynihan.

ROUND 12 –

ST. MARY’S COLLEGE 29 CORK CONSTITUTION 30, Templeville Road

Scorers: St. Mary’s College: Tries: Mark Fogarty 4; Cons: Conor Hayes 3; Pen: Conor Hayes

Cork Constitution: Tries: George Coomber, Jack Kelleher, Louis Kahn, Adam Maher; Cons: George Coomber 2; Pens: James Taylor 2

HT: St. Mary’s College 10 Cork Constitution 11

CORK CONSTITUTION: George Coomber; Daniel Hurley, Sean French, Aidan Moynihan, Matthew Bowen; James Taylor, Adam Maher; Luke Masters, Billy Scannell, Charlie Connolly, Eoin Quilter, John Forde, Sean Duffy, Jack Kelleher, David Hyland (capt).

Replacements: George Good, David Good, Cian Barry, Ronán O’Sullivan, Louis Kahn, Joe O’Leary.

ROUND 13 –

CORK CONSTITUTION 31 CITY OF ARMAGH 19, Temple Hill

Scorers: Cork Constitution: Tries: Rob Jermyn, Joe O’Leary, Daniel Hurley, Jack Kelleher; Cons: James Taylor 4; Pen: James Taylor

City of Armagh: Tries: Andrew Willis, Matthew Hooks, Sam Cunningham; Cons: Rocky Olsen 2

HT: Cork Constitution 21 City of Armagh 12

CORK CONSTITUTION: George Coomber; Daniel Hurley, Sean French, Rob Jermyn, Joe O’Leary; James Taylor, Adam Maher; Mark Donnelly, Billy Scannell, Luke Masters, Sean Duffy, John Forde, Jack Kelleher, Ronán O’Sullivan, David Hyland (capt).

Replacements: Danny Sheahan, Charlie Connolly, Cian Barry, Jacob Sheahan, Luke Kerr, Niall Kenneally.

ROUND 14 –

CLONTARF 15 CORK CONSTITUTION 13, Castle Avenue

Scorers: Clontarf: Tries: Aaron Coleman, Will Reilly; Con: Conor Kelly; Pen: Conor Kelly

Cork Constitution: Try: George Good; Con: James Taylor; Pens: James Taylor 2

HT: Clontarf 0 Cork Constitution 7

CORK CONSTITUTION: Matthew Bowen; Daniel Hurley, Sean French, Niall Kenneally, Rob Jermyn; James Taylor, Adam Maher; Mark Donnelly, Billy Scannell, Luke Masters, Eoin Quilter, John Forde, Sean Duffy, Jack Kelleher, David Hyland (capt).

Replacements: George Good, Charlie Connolly, Ronán O’Sullivan, Jacob Sheahan, Louis Kahn, Joe O’Leary.

ROUND 15 –

CORK CONSTITUTION 12 LANSDOWNE 28, Temple Hill

Scorers: Cork Constitution: Tries: Sean French, George Good; Cons: James Taylor

Lansdowne: Tries: Barry Fitzpatrick, Peter Sullivan 2, Rob Hedderman; Cons: Stephen Madigan 4

HT: Cork Constitution 7 Lansdowne 21

CORK CONSTITUTION: George Coomber; Daniel Hurley, Sean French, Niall Kenneally, Rob Jermyn; James Taylor, Adam Maher; Luke Masters, Danny Sheahan, Charlie Connolly, Sean Duffy, Eoin Quilter, Jack Kelleher, Ronán O’Sullivan, David Hyland (capt).

Replacements: George Good, David Good, Cian Barry, Jacob Sheahan, Louis Kahn, Bruce Matthews.

ROUND 16 –

YOUNG MUNSTER 23 CORK CONSTITUTION 30, Tom Clifford Park

Scorers: Young Munster: Tries: Patrick Campbell, Jake O’Riordan, Shay McCarthy; Con: Julian Leszczynski; Pens: Julian Leszczynski 2

Cork Constitution: Tries: Matthew Bowen, Jack Kelleher, Billy Scannell; Cons: James Taylor 3; Pens: James Taylor 3

HT: Young Munster 15 Cork Constitution 20

CORK CONSTITUTION: Billy Crowley; Daniel Hurley, Sean French, Niall Kenneally, Matthew Bowen; James Taylor, Adam Maher; Mark Donnelly, Billy Scannell, Luke Masters, Sean Duffy, John Forde, Jack Kelleher, Ronán O’Sullivan, David Hyland (capt).

Replacements: George Good, David Good, Eoin Quilter, Jacob Sheahan, Luke Kerr, George Coomber.

ROUND 17 –

BALLYNAHINCH 5 CORK CONSTITUTION 28, Ballymacarn Park

Scorers: Ballynahinch: Try: Ruairi Meharg

Cork Constitution: Tries: Eoin Quilter, Luke Masters, Adam Maher, Jack Kelleher; Cons: James Taylor 4

HT: Ballynahinch 5 Cork Constitution 14

CORK CONSTITUTION: Billy Crowley; Daniel Hurley, Sean French, Niall Kenneally, Matthew Bowen; James Taylor, Adam Maher; Mark Donnelly, Billy Scannell, Luke Masters, Eoin Quilter, John Forde, Sean Duffy, Jack Kelleher, David Hyland (capt).

Replacements: George Good, David Good, Ronán O’Sullivan, Jacob Sheahan, Luke Kerr, George Coomber.

ROUND 18 –

CORK CONSTITUTION 47 TERENURE COLLEGE 45, Temple Hill

Scorers: Cork Constitution: Tries: Daniel Hurley, Sean French, Adam Maher, Sean Duffy, Matthew Bowen 2, George Coomber; Cons: James Taylor 2, George Coomber 4

Terenure College: Tries: Ethan Reilly 4, Peter Sylvester, Jules Fenelon 2; Cons: Jules Fenelon 4, Aran Egan

HT: Cork Constitution 19 Terenure College 14





CORK CONSTITUTION: Billy Crowley; Daniel Hurley, Sean French, Bruce Matthews, Matthew Bowen; James Taylor, Adam Maher; Mark Donnelly, Billy Scannell, Luke Masters, Sean Duffy, John Forde, Jack Kelleher, Ronán O’Sullivan, David Hyland (capt).

Replacements: George Good, David Good, Eoin Quilter, Jacob Sheahan, Luke Kerr, George Coomber.

SEMI-FINAL –

ST. MARY’S COLLEGE 8 CORK CONSTITUTION 16, Templeville Road

Scorers: St. Mary’s College: Try: Ethan Baxter; Pen: Conor Hayes

Cork Constitution: Try: David Hyland; Con: James Taylor; Pens: James Taylor 3

HT: St. Mary’s College 5 Cork Constitution 3





CORK CONSTITUTION: Billy Crowley; Daniel Hurley, Sean French, Niall Kenneally, Matthew Bowen; James Taylor, Adam Maher; David Good, Billy Scannell, Luke Masters, Sean Duffy, John Forde, Jack Kelleher, Ronán O’Sullivan, David Hyland (capt).

Replacements: George Good, David Bamidele, Charlie Connolly, Eoin Quilter, Jacob Sheahan, Louis Kahn, Eoghan Smyth, George Coomber.

