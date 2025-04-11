‘Now It’s About Backing Ourselves To Perform’ – Tarpey On Railway’s Push For #EnergiaAIL Glory

A raw talent coming into the game at 16, Leah Tarpey was capped by Ireland just three years later, and remains one of Irish Rugby’s brightest young backs as she chases Energia All-Ireland League glory with Railway Union .

As Railway Union prepare for a home semi-final against Old Belvedere at Park Avenue on Sunday (kick-off 12.30pm – live on irishrugby+). Tarpey’s evolution from rising star to leader speaks volumes about her meteoric ascent in the game.

The Laois native was on the bench when Railway beat Old Belvedere at the semi-final stage in 2022. Now 21, she is a key member of the Railway back-line, with five Ireland caps to her name and a confidence-boosting season that has seen her in title-winning form with both Leinster and the Wolfhounds.

Her journey from playing senior inter-county football with Laois to playing rugby for her province and country reflects a mixture of natural ability, hard work, and adaptability to get the best out of herself in pressure situations.

That 2022/23 season proved pivotal. She was one of 29 players who became fully contracted to the IRFU Women’s High Performance Programme, the same year she stepped up to Railway’s senior squad in what was a whirlwind chapter in a budding career.

“It honestly feels surreal when I look back,” Tarpey told IrishRugby.ie this week. “I was just breaking into the senior set-up and still figuring a lot out, both on and off the pitch.

“Fast forward to now, with the experience I’ve gained, the highs and lows I’ve gone through, and the growth in my game, I feel a lot more confident and clear on what I bring to the team.

“Getting back to this point in the competition (the All-Ireland League) means a lot. It’s a huge credit to the group and the work that’s gone in behind the scenes.

“Wearing the Irish jersey was honestly a dream come true. It was a whirlwind experience, and I learned so much in that environment. I’m not currently on a contract anymore, and while that was a tough transition in my life, I’ve opened myself up to a world of opportunities.

“I’ve gone back to college, studying Physical Education at Portobello Institute, with the aim of becoming a PE teacher in the future. I’ve also been working hard on my game, staying consistent, and focusing on what I can control.

“Balancing work, study, content creation, and rugby can be chaotic at times, but it’s also really rewarding. I feel like I’ve found a bit of balance now, and I’m genuinely enjoying the journey again.”

That confidence has come with experience. Tarpey has grown into one of the league’s standout centres. Her explosive ball-carrying, defensive solidity, kicking, and leadership on the pitch have made her indispensable to Mike South’s table-topping Railway outfit.

The hunger to succeed was sharpened by last season’s final heartbreak at the hands of UL Bohemian. That 48-38 defeat was certainly tough to take, yet Tarpey says it has provided motivation for them to wrestle back the trophy they last lifted in February 2022.

“It would mean a huge amount, especially considering how last season ended,” she admitted. “That final loss to Bohs really stung and I think it’s been a motivator all year.

“The aim was always to go one step further, but nothing’s ever guaranteed. We’ve had to work hard to even get to this point.

“Getting back to the final would be a testament to the group’s hunger and growth. There’s a sense of unfinished business, for sure, but we’re focused on the task at hand which is a home semi-final against ‘Belvo.”

Another big feature of Tarpey’s sporting life is her growing presence on TikTok. With over 11,000 followers and counting, her videos range from match-day vlogs to training, tips, and behind-the-scenes content, providing an authentic window into what it is like to be a rugby player.

The negativity that often comes with public exposure has not deterred her. If anything, it has inspired her even more. That effort is driven by something deeper than views or clout, it is about changing perceptions.

A passion for social media has translated into a powerful platform. Tarpey uses her voice to promote the sport, break down stereotypes, and inspire the next generation of rugby players.

There is plenty of ground to cover, and the Kilcavan youngster, who works as a content specialist with ClickRebels, is determined to be part of that change, be it on social media or in the classroom.

“I’ve always had a natural flair for social media. I loved sharing my life, learning how platforms work, and figuring out what content resonates with people.

“I’ve been posting for nearly two years now on TikTok but I really only started to get consistent with it in the last while.

“I grew my own TikTok account from 3,000 to nearly 12,000 followers in under three months, just through dedication, planning, and treating it like a job in itself. I genuinely enjoy it and wish it was something I could make a full time job out of!

“That said, it didn’t come without its challenges. At the start, I really had to learn to block out other people’s opinions and just back myself.

“There’s always that fear of judgement when you start putting yourself out there, but once I let go of that and focused on why I was doing it, everything started to fall into place.

The biggest reason I create content is to give young girls an insight into the life of a rugby player, to show them that women can play rugby too, and that it’s not just a sport for men. “I want to break that narrative. I try to share my routines, matchdays, and just the reality of balancing it all. I get messages from younger girls asking questions or looking for advice, and I do my best to always reply and help in any way I can. “That’s also why I want to become a PE teacher, to encourage more girls to stay in sport, to let them know what options and clubs are out there for them, and to inspire and empower them to keep playing, whether it’s rugby or any other sport.”

Railway Union’s All-Ireland League campaign has been flawless so far this season. Eighteen straight wins, including two walkovers against Galwegians and Suttonians, saw them finish six points clear of UL Bohemian at the summit.

South’s side have built huge momentum heading into the play-offs, and the Sandymount-based club are obviously eager to banish memories of those final defeats to Blackrock and UL in the last two seasons.

To advance to another league decider, however, they must first overcome Dublin rivals Old Belvedere this weekend. They did so twice during the regular season, winning 57-0 at home back in September, and coming away from Ollie Campbell Park two weeks ago with a 31-5 victory.

Despite those convincing scorelines against ‘Belvo, Tarpey expects another tough encounter with Tania Rosser’s charges, as Railway’s 26-point success in the final round was not a true reflection of how close a contest it was.

“Belvo are a quality side, and you can never write them off, especially in knockout rugby. The scoreline from round 18 doesn’t reflect how physical and tight that game actually was.

“We know Sunday’s going to be a battle, and we’re under no illusion about the challenge ahead. But that’s the standard in this league, every team wants it just as much.

“So it’s about showing up, sticking to our processes, and making sure we bring that intensity from minute one. Pressure is always part of knockout rugby, that’s what makes it exciting.

“But I think we’ve built a lot of resilience as a group over the season. There’s a real trust in our systems and in each other, which helps keep the nerves in check.

“Of course, there’s a bit of added pressure because of what is at stake, but I see it more as opportunity than burden. We’ve earned our place in this semi-final, and now it’s about backing ourselves to perform,” she added.

Keep up to date with all the latest news in our dedicated website hub at www.irishrugby.ie/energiaail, and follow #EnergiaAIL on social media channels.