European Quarter Final Weekend Promises Incredible Action

Leinster, Munster, and Connacht are all in action this weekend as the Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup reach the Quarter Finals stage.

Leinster v Glasgow Warriors

Friday, April 11, Aviva Stadium, 8pm

Straight off the back of a statement 62-0 win over Harlequins on Saturday, Leinster host Glasgow Warriors for the quarter-final. It certainly won’t be a walk in the park for the Irish giants though, as the Scots’ six tries were enough to dominate Leicester Tigers in the Round of 16.

For the hosts, flanker Josh van der Flier will be hoping to cement his worth to Lions Head Coach Andy Farrell in a tasty potential one-on-one with Glasgow equivalent Rory Darge.

Having played all of Leinster’s Investec Champions Cup outings so far this term as well as all of his country’s appearances in the recent Six Nations, van der Flier has more than proved himself again and again at the highest level this season.

But, with a personally impressive Six Nations campaign to his name, Darge has entered the fray in recent weeks for a potential call-up.

The Scottish number seven has made a name for himself thanks to his 67 tackles in this season’s Investec Champions Cup and topping the equivalent charts for his country in the Six Nations. His high offload and turnovers won numbers also show how his game lends itself to both defence and attack.

The pair will be looking to continue their form at the highest level this weekend should they feature and could be pivotal to their side’s hopes of a semi-final.

UBB v Munster

Saturday, April 11, 3pm

A cornerstone of the Munster pack for almost 16 years, Stephen Archer is set to make a remarkable 300th appearance in red in Saturday’s Investec Champions Cup quarter-final against Bordeaux-Begles.

Josh Wycherley starts in place of the injured Jeremy Loughman and Alex Nankivell returns after a successful appeal of his two-match ban.

Speaking to the press pre-match, Defence Coach Denis Leamy explained his side’s thoughts heading into their quarter-final.

“The challenge going to Union Bordeaux-Bègles Bordeaux now will be even higher (than Stade Rochelais). It’s one we’re very excited about.

“This group of players has been in difficult places, has won in difficult places. It’s about growing all of those different pieces. The group’s in a confident mood”, he explained.

Connacht v Racing 92

Connacht Rugby will welcome French powerhouse Racing 92 in their quarter final clash at Dexcom Stadium.

Connacht qualified after a head-earned victory over familiar foes Cardiff Rugby, while Racing 92 had an equally tough challenge in Perpignan against USAP to book their place.

Irish international Mack Hansen was full of confidence in his team after beating Cardiff: “We have a real believe that we can win this. Racing (92) is going to be a huge challenge for us, they are such a high-profile team. Even though we are at home we are probably going to be the underdogs, but you know what we love that. As I said, there is a new passion and pride around this team, we’ve really turned a corner and we’re ready to win this thing.”

Top seeds Connacht remain undefeated in the EPCR Challenge Cup this season, while Racing 92 qualified after finishing fifth in their Investec Champions Cup pool. They will head to Galway, aiming to claim an Irish victory.

They two sides have only met once in the competition previously, back in 1998, where Racing 92 beat Connacht Rugby at the Dexcom Stadium, 14-19.