Ireland U18 Schools Side Named For Six Nations Festival

The Ireland U18 Schools team, sponsored by PwC, to play Wales in their first match of the SIx Nations U18 Men’s Festival has been named. The game will be live on irishrugby+ with kick off at 17:30.

Harry Goslin of Belvedere College will again captain the side as he did in the 50th Anniversary Schools International against England at the end of March.

There’s one change to the backline from that game with Ronan Kelly of St. Gerard’s School starting on the right wing.

In the pack Lee Fitzpartick of Newbridge College comes in at hooker while Jonathon Ginnety moves from the blindside to the second row and Ben Moore of Wallace High School comes into an all Ulster backrow alongside school mate Jon Rodgers and RBAI’s Adam Boyd.

The match will be live on irishrugby+ this evening and kicks off at 5.30pm.

Ireland U18 Schools v Wales U18 (Thursday 10 April, Stade Municipal Louis Darragon, Vichy, France, 17.30 Irish time)

15. Fionn Rowsome (Crescent College Comprehensive College/Munster Rugby)

14. Ronan Kelly (St. Gerard’s School/Leinster Rugby)

13. Tom Bell (Ards RFC/Regent House/Ulster Rugby)

12. Bernard White (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

11. James Browne (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

10. Paul Neary (St. Mary’s College/Leinster Rugby)

9. Connor McVicker (Belfast Royal Academy/Ulster Rugby)

1. Ben Guerin (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

2. Lee Fitzpatrick (Newbridge College/Leinster Rugby)

3. Harry Goslin (Belvedere College/Leinster Rugby) Captain

4. Jonathon Ginnety (Castleknock College/Leinster Rugby)

5. Jamie Walsh (Cistercian College Roscrea/Munster Rugby)

6. Ben Moore (Wallace HS/Ulster Rugby)

7. Jon Rodgers (Wallace HS/Ulster Rugby)

8. Adam Boyd (RBAI/Ulster Rugby)

Replacements:

16. Nathan Noble (Sullivan Upper HS/Ulster Rugby)

17. James Gould (Wallace HS/Ulster Rugby)

18. Ollie Fitzsimmons (Wallace HS/Ulster Rugby)

19. Frank Maher (Terenure College/Leinster Rugby)

20. Geoff Wall (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

21. Luke Coffey (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

22. Charlie O’Connor (RBAI/Ulster Rugby)

23. Bobby Colbert (Gonzaga College/Leinster Rugby)

24. Leo Anic (Creggs RFC/CBS Roscommon/Connacht Rugby)

25. Andrew Henson (Buccaneers RFC/Marist College/Connacht Rugby)

26. Geoff O’Sullivan (Terenure College/Leinster Rugby)