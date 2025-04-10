Bemand Names Ireland Team To Face England In Cork

Head Coach Scott Bemand has named his Ireland Match Day Squad, sponsored by Aon, for Saturday’s Guinness Women’s Six Nations clash against England at Virgin Media Park (Kick-off 4.45pm).

Following a bonus point win in Parma last time out, Ireland return home to Cork for a Round 3 showdown against the Red Roses, with the Main Stand and Terrace in Virgin Media Park now sold out and very limited tickets remaining for the North and South Terraces.

Bemand has named an unchanged back three with Stacey Flood continuing at fullback, Anna McGann on the left wing after her hat-trick against Italy and Amee-Leigh Costigan – who will captain Ireland again – on the right, while Aoife Dalton and Eve Higgins are the midfield pairing.

Emily Lane is named at scrum-half, partnering Dannah O’Brien who starts at out-half.

In the pack, Niamh O’Dowd, Neve Jones and Linda Djougang are the unchanged front row, while Fiona Tuite and Dorothy Wall are in the engine room, with Brittany Hogan at blindside flanker, Erin King at openside and Aoife Wafer completing Ireland’s starting team at number eight.

On the bench, Cliodhna Moloney, Siobhán McCarthy, Christy Haney, Ruth Campbell and Grace Moore provide the forward reinforcements, with Aoibheann Reilly, Nicole Fowley and Vicky Elmes Kinlan – who is line for her Championship debut in green – the backline options.

In squad news, captain Edel McMahon and Enya Breen were unfortunately ruled out of selection this week through injury.

Saturday’s match is live on RTÉ2 and BBC Two, while there is live radio coverage on RTÉ Radio 1.

Ireland:

15. Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC)(16)

14. Anna McGann (Railway Union RFC)(8)

13. Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(20)

12. Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC)(23)

11. Amee-Leigh Costigan Railway Union RFC/Munster)(15)(captain)

10. Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(21)

9. Emily Lane (Blackrock College RFC)(12)

1. Niamh O’Dowd (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(13)

2. Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury)(32)

3. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(43)

4. Fiona Tuite (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)(12)

5. Dorothy Wall (Exeter Chiefs/Munster)(34)

6. Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)(29)

7. Erin King (Old Belvedere RFC)(6)

8. Aoife Wafer (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(13)

Replacements:

16. Cliodhna Moloney (Exeter Chiefs)(40)

17. Siobhán McCarthy (Railway Union RFC/Munster)(6)

18. Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(21)

19. Ruth Campbell (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(4)

20. Grace Moore (Trailfinders Women/IQ Rugby)(19)

21. Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)(14)

22. Nicole Fowley (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)(14)

23. Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow RFC)(1).