Ireland U18s Lose Out Despite Fightback On Day 1 Of Six Nations Festival

The Ireland U18 Schools team scored first but trailed by 17-5 against Wales at half time. A strong fightback brought them close but Wales contiued to add points to take the match 32-24 on the opening day of the Six Nations U18s Men’s Festival.

Fionn Rowsome opened the scoring for Ireland have a neat chip was partially blocked and he grabbed the ball to score under the posts. Conor McVicker added the conversion for a perfect start.

Fast forward to the second half and as Ireland were 20-7 down a lineout maul produced a superb peel off the back from Lee Fitzpatrick to start Ireland’s fightback with McVicker again on target.

Scrum-half McVicker scored the third just two minutes later as he chased down an excellent kick through by Ronan Kelly to latch on to the ball for the try to bring them within a point of Wales. It wasn’t enough to overhaul their opponents but Ireland continued to wok hard and put pressure on.

Frank Maher made a big impression when he came on and scored a fantastic solo try, racking away from the breakdown through a huge gap in the Welsh defence.

Check out Ireland’s tries below and watch the game back in full on irishrugby+