A large State of the Game Survey was last issued two seasons ago to inform the 2024-2028 strategic plan, and now two years on, we want to hear your feedback on the state of the game currently in Ireland.

We want to bring new people to the game, keep everyone we have and bring back the people who’ve stepped away.

As part of this seasons state of the game survey, we will be issuing the survey to the following stakeholder:

Players (active/lapsed)

Coaches (active/lapsed)

Match Officials (active/lapsed)

Club Officials (active)

Supporters at all levels

It is vital that we capture the voices of our key members, and the survey will take less than five minutes to complete.

Shareable Link: https://bit.ly/StateoftheGame2025

All participants will be entered into a draw to win two tickets for the Men’s Autumn International in Aviva Stadium.