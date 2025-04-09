Crowley Signs Two-Year Contract Extension With Munster

Munster Rugby and the IRFU are pleased to confirm a two-year contract extension for Jack Crowley that will keep him at the province until at least 2027.

The Innishannon man has scored 305 points in 65 appearances for Munster since making his senior debut against Ulster during the 2020/21 season.

Crowley played his age-grade rugby with Bandon RFC and Bandon Grammar School, winning the Munster Under-18 Club Cup title and the Under-18 All-Ireland Cup with Bandon in 2018.

The Cork Constitution clubman joined the Munster Rugby Academy in 2020, and starred for the Ireland Under-20s in that year’s U-20 Six Nations, scoring 36 points in three matches as Ireland clinched the Triple Crown before the campaign was cut short due to Covid-19.

He moved up to Munster’s senior squad ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, and started his first BKT United Rugby Championship and Investec Champions Cup games that year.

The 2022/23 season was a special one for the young out-half as he helped Munster to a memorable URC title win and made his Ireland debut, coming on as a second-half replacement against Fiji and scoring two conversions.

Crowley featured at his first Rugby World Cup in 2023 and went on to start seven consecutive Tests during the title-winning 2024 Guinness Men’s Six Nations campaign and the summer tour to South Africa. He has earned 24 Ireland caps to date, scoring 129 points.

Last season saw the 25-year-old honoured as the 2023/24 URC Players’ Player of the Year and the URC Next-Gen Player of the Year, and he was also selected in the URC Elite XV.

Crowley has made 11 appearances for Munster so far this season, and won consecutive player-of-the-match awards away to Connacht and La Rochelle over the past fortnight.