Ireland U19 Team Named For Wales Match

The Ireland U19 team, sponsored by PwC, to take on Wales on Sunday in Aberavon has been named. This is the first of three matches for the U19s this month, with two games against France to come.

Clongowes Prop Max Doyle will captain the side and he’s joined in the front row by Rian Handley and Blake McLean. Donncha McGuire and Dylan McNeice are paired in the second row with Diarmuid O’Connell, Michael O’Sullivan and Charlie Meagher in the back row.

James O’Dwyer is named at scrum-half with Conor O’Shaughnessy at out-half. The centre pairing sees Sean Walsh and Jack Deegan together and the back three is Daniel Ryan on the left wing, Johnny O’Sullivan on the right and Noah Byrne at full-back.

Ireland U19 v Wales U19 (Sunday 06 April, Aberavon RFC, Wales, 13.00pm)

15. Noah Byrne (DUFC/Leinster Rugby)

14. Johnny O’Sullivan (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

13. Jack Deegan (Cistercian College Roscrea/Leinster Rugby)

12. Sean Walsh (Coláiste Éinde/Corinthians RFC/Connacht Rugby)

11. Daniel Ryan (St. Michael’s College/Leinster Rugby)

10. Conor O’Shaughnessy (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster Rugby)

9. James O’Dwyer (Gonzaga College/Leinster Rugby)

1. Max Doyle (Clongowes Wood College/Leinster Rugby) Captain

2. Rian Handley (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster Rugby)

3. Blake McClean (RBAI/Ulster Rugby)

4. Donnacha McGuire (UCD RFC/Leinster Rugby)

5. Dylan McNeice (St. Micheal’s College/Leinster Rugby)

6. Diarmaid O’Connell (Corinthians RFC/Sligo Grammar/Connacht Rugby)

7. Michael O’Sullivan (Blackrock College/Munster Rugby)

8. Charlie Meagher (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster Rugby)

Replacements:

16. Luke McLaughlin (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster Rugby)

17. Christian Foley (Young Munster RFC/Munster Rugby)

18. Rio McDonagh (Wallace HS/Ulster Rugby)

19. Sean Walsh (MU Barnhall RFC/Leinster Rugby)

20. Ben Blaney (Terenure College/Leinster Rugby)

21. Christopher Barrett (Christian Brothers College, Cork/Munster Rugby)

22. Daragh O’Dwyer (Gonzaga College/Leinster Rugby)

23. James O’Leary (Presentation Brothers College, Cork/Munster Rugby)

24. Josh Gibson (Banbridge RFC/Ulster Rugby)

Ireland U19 Men’s Fixtures

Ireland U19 vs. Wales U19, 06th April 2025 (Aberavon RFC, Wales) 1pm

Ireland U19 vs. France U19, 23rd April 2025 (La Roche-sur-Yon, France) 5.30pm French Time

Ireland U19vs. France U19, 27th April 2025 (La Roche-sur-Yon, France) 1.30pm French Time

Ireland U19 Management

Kieran Hallett – Head Coach

Jonathon Graham – Assistant Coach

Trevor Hogan – Assistant Coach

Noel McKenna – Team Manager

Dr. Colm McCarthy – Team Doctor

Nicholas Lalor – Team Physio

Rob Cassidy – Athletic Development Coach

Eoin Smyth – Team Analyst

Kate Kavanagh – Team Nutritionist

Maxi McDonald – Team Logistics