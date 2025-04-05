EnergiaAIL Men’s Divisions 1A & 1B: Round 18 Previews

The Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A regular season comes to a fascinating climax with a top of the table clash, a repeat of last year’s final, and the last twists and turns in the battle to avoid the relegation play-off spot.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1A – ROUND 18:

Saturday, April 5

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

CITY OF ARMAGH (8th) v BALLYNAHINCH (6th), Palace Grounds

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: City of Armagh: LLWLWLWLLLWLWLLLL; Ballynahinch: WLWWWWWLLDLWLWWLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – City of Armagh: Points: Kyle Faloon 93; Tries: Sam Cunningham 8; Ballynahinch: Points: Conor Rankin 96; Tries: Claytan Milligan 8

Preview: Well beaten by St. Mary’s College last week, City of Armagh still have their destiny in their own hands as they aim to finish out of the bottom two for the second year running. They hold a two-point advantage over UCD ahead of this final round Ulster derby against Ballynahinch.

Evin Crummie makes a welcome return for Armagh at out-half, winning his 100th All-Ireland League cap after a lengthy injury-enforced absence. A rejigged back-line sees Rocky Olsen revert to full-back, and the versatile Andrew Willis switches to openside flanker in the only change up front.

Fifth place finishers the last two seasons, Ballynahinch could end up occupying that position again after their play-off hopes were ended by Cork Constitution last Saturday. Young winger Rory Fulton will start for ‘Hinch, with forwards John Dickson, Ronan McCusker, and Zack McCall completing the changes.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, January 13, 2024: Ballynahinch 36 City of Armagh 12, Ballymacarn Park; Saturday, September 21, 2024: Ballynahinch 7 City of Armagh 0, Ballymacarn Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: City of Armagh to win

CLONTARF (2nd) v ST. MARY’S COLLEGE (1st), Castle Avenue

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Clontarf: WWWLWWLWWWWLWWWWL; St. Mary’s College: LWLWWWDWWLWLLWWWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Clontarf: Points: Conor Kelly 180; Tries: Dylan Donnellan 13; St. Mary’s College: Points: Conor Hayes 152; Tries: Mark Fogarty 14

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, April 7, 2018: St. Mary’s College 30 Clontarf 45, Templeville Road; Saturday, September 21, 2024: St. Mary’s College 27 Clontarf 31, Templeville Road

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Clontarf to win

CORK CONSTITUTION (3rd) v TERENURE COLLEGE (5th), Temple Hill

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Cork Constitution: LWWLLWDWWWWWWLLWW; Terenure College: WLWWLLWWWDWWWLLLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Cork Constitution: Points: James Taylor 114; Tries: Sean French, Jack Kelleher 7 each; Terenure College: Points: Chris Cosgrave 83; Tries: Jordan Coghlan 8

Recent League Meetings – Sunday, April 28, 2024: Final – Terenure College 22 Cork Constitution 33, Aviva Stadium; Saturday, September 21, 2024: Terenure College 25 Cork Constitution 15, Lakelands Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Cork Constitution to win

LANSDOWNE (4th) v GARRYOWEN (10th), Aviva Stadium back pitch

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Lansdowne: LWLWLLWWLWWLWWWWW; Garryowen: WLLLLLLLLLLLLLLWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Lansdowne: Points: Stephen Madigan 98; Tries: Andy Marks 11; Garryowen: Points: Dylan Hicks 53; Tries: Gordon Wood 5

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, January 28, 2023: Garryowen 21 Lansdowne 17, Dooradoyle; Saturday, September 21, 2024: Garryowen 29 Lansdowne 27, Dooradoyle

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Lansdowne to win

YOUNG MUNSTER (7th) v UCD (9th), Tom Clifford Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Young Munster: WWLLWLLLWWLLWLLLW; UCD: LLLWLWLLLLLLWLWLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Young Munster: Points: Julian Leszczynski 117; Tries: Stephen McLoughlin 8; UCD: Points: James Tarrant 64; Tries: Bobby Sheehan 10

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, February 17, 2024: Young Munster 31 UCD 24, Tom Clifford Park; Saturday, September 21, 2024: UCD 22 Young Munster 24, UCD Bowl

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: UCD to win

The top two finishers in Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1B are confirmed, so the focus is on the three teams just below them who are hoping to book a play-off place. At the other end, Shannon have taken their fight against relegation to the final day.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1B – ROUND 18:

Saturday, April 5

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

BLACKROCK COLLEGE (3rd) v OLD WESLEY (4th), Stradbrook

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Blackrock College:LLWWLWWWLWLWWWLWL; Old Wesley: WLDWLWWWLWWLWLLLW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Blackrock College: Points: Conor O’Shaughnessy 134; Tries: Barry Galvin 10; Old Wesley: Points: Ian Cassidy 150; Tries: Paidi Farrell 10

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, February 17, 2024: Blackrock College 7 Old Wesley 40, Stradbrook; Friday, September 20, 2024: Old Wesley 29 Blackrock College 13, Energia Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Blackrock College to win

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY (8th) v NENAGH ORMOND (2nd), College Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Dublin University: LLWWLWLLWLLWLWLLL; Nenagh Ormond: WWDLWWWWWWLWLWLWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Dublin University: Points: Matty Lynch 83; Tries: Oscar Cawley 7; Nenagh Ormond: Points: Conor McMahon 163; Tries: Dylan Murphy 8

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, September 21, 2024: Nenagh Ormond 27 Dublin University 3, New Ormond Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Dublin University to win

NAAS (7th) v HIGHFIELD (9th), Forenaughts

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Naas: LWWLWLLLLLWLWLWLL; Highfield: WLLLLLLLWWLWLLWWL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Naas: Points: Peter Osborne 125; Tries: Jack Sheridan 10; Highfield: Points: Shane O’Riordan 104; Tries: Travis Coomey 7

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, January 13, 2024: Highfield 50 Naas 12, Woodleigh Park; Saturday, September 21, 2024: Highfield 19 Naas 17, Woodleigh Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Naas to win

SHANNON (10th) v QUEEN’S UNIVERSITY (6th), Thomond Park back pitch

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Shannon: LWLLWLLLLLLLLLWWL; Queen’s University: WLLLWLLWWLWLWLWLW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Shannon: Points: John O’Sullivan 67; Tries: Oisin Minogue 4; Queen’s University: Points: Jack Murphy 65; Tries: Josh Stevens 8

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, September 21, 2024: Queen’s University 19 Shannon 13, Dub Lane

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Shannon to win

UCC (5th) v OLD BELVEDERE (1st), the Mardyke

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: UCC: LWWWLLWLLLWLLWLWW; Old Belvedere: WWLWWWWWWWWWWWWLW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – UCC: Points: Daniel Squires 114; Tries: Sean Condon 12; Old Belvedere: Points: Sam Wisniewski 115; Tries: Calum Dowling 16

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, February 17, 2024: UCC 22 Old Belvedere 21, the Mardyke; Saturday, September 21, 2024: Old Belvedere 43 UCC 17, Ollie Campbell Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: UCC to win

