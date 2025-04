Ireland U19 Squad Named For April International Matches

An extended Ireland U19 Men’s Squad, sponsored by PwC, has been named for a three match series in April, kicking off on Sunday, April 6th against Wales.

Following the completion of a national camp at the IRFU High Performance Centre, Head Coach Kieran Hallett has named a 34-man squad for the match against Wales and two matches against France later in the month.

Ireland U19 Men’s Squad

Ben Blaney (Terenure College/Leinster Rugby)

Billy Hayes (Cistercian College Roscrea/Munster Rugby)

Blake McClean (RBAI/Ulster Rugby)

Charlie Hempenstall (Wesley College/Leinster Rugby)

Charlie Meagher (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster Rugby)

Charlie O’Shea (Christian Brothers College, Cork/Munster Rugby)

Christian Foley (Young Munster RFC/Munster Rugby)

Christopher Barrett (Christian Brothers College, Cork/Munster Rugby)

Conor O’Shaughnessy (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster Rugby)

Daniel Ryan (St. Michael’s College/Leinster Rugby)

Daragh O’Dwyer (Gonzaga College/Leinster Rugby)

Diarmaid O’Connell (Corinthians RFC/Sligo Grammar/Connacht Rugby)

Donnacha McGuire (UCD RFC/Leinster Rugby)

Dylan McNeice (St. Micheal’s College/Leinster Rugby)

Jack Deegan (Cistercian College Roscrea/Leinster Rugby)

Joe Finn (Cistercian College Roscrea/Munster Rugby)

James O’Dwyer (Gonzaga College/Leinster Rugby)

James O’Leary (Presentation Brothers College, Cork/Munster Rugby)

Jamie Conway (Castletroy College/Munster Rugby)

Johnny O’Sullivan (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

Jonathan Byrne (Old Crescent RFC/Munster Rugby)

Josh Gibson (Banbridge RFC/Ulster Rugby)

Luke McLaughlin (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster Rugby)

Max Doyle (Clongowes Wood College/Leinster Rugby)

Michael O’Sullivan (Blackrock College/Munster Rugby)

Michael Walsh (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

Noah Byrne (DUFC/Leinster Rugby)

Rian Handley (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster Rugby)

Rio McDonagh (Wallace HS/Ulster Rugby)

Sami Bishti (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

Sean Walsh (Coláiste Éinde/Corinthians RFC/Connacht Rugby)

Sean Walsh (MU Barnhall RFC/Leinster Rugby)

Thomas Dougan (Royal School Armagh/Ulster Rugby)

Ireland U19 Men’s Fixtures

Ireland U19 vs. Wales U19, 06th April 2025 (Aberavon RFC, Wales) 1pm

Ireland U19 vs. France U19, 23rd April 2025 (La Roche-sur-Yon, France) 5.30pm French Time

Ireland U19vs. France U19, 27th April 2025 (La Roche-sur-Yon, France) 1.30pm French Time

Ireland U19 Management

Kieran Hallett – Head Coach

Jonathon Graham – Assistant Coach

Trevor Hogan – Assistant Coach

Noel McKenna – Team Manager

Dr. Colm McCarthy – Team Doctor

Nicholas Lalor – Team Physio

Rob Cassidy – Athletic Development Coach

Eoin Smyth – Team Analyst

Kate Kavanagh – Team Nutritionist

Maxi McDonald – Team Logistics