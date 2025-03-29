EnergiaAIL Women’s Division: Round 18 Previews

A gallant Tullow bow out of the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division with a trip to Leinster rivals Wicklow in the final round, while there are two intriguing dress rehearsals for next month’s semi-finals.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE WOMEN’S DIVISION – ROUND 18:

Saturday, March 22

Kick-off 5pm unless stated –

BALLINCOLLIG (7th) v GALWEGIANS (6th), Tanner Park, 3pm

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Ballincollig: LDWLLLLLLLLLLWLWL; Galwegians: WLWWLLLLLLWLLDWLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Ballincollig: Points: Emma Connolly 37; Tries: Niamh Crotty, Laurileigh Baker 5 each; Galwegians: Points: Sarah Purcell 45; Tries: Emily Foley, Gemma Faulkner 8 each

Preview: Sixth place in the aim for both Ballincollig and Galwegians to finish off the season, a bonus point win for the home side, would see them finish in sixth, should Wegians fail to secure a point.

Collig have had a testing season to date, with just three wins on the board, but having fought hard to climb out of the drop zone, they want to end the season on a high point. In the opening round of the season they delivered a strong showing, but fell just short in the end in Crowley Park. With two wins in their last five, they have found their feet in the second half of the season.

Wegians will aim to finish in sixth spot. Having lost their last two games, they have had a dent to their confidence, but will be hungry to pick up points this weekend. Jack Clarke’s side has seen notable improvements from last season and will finish higher up the table with more points this season.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, December 2, 2023: Ballincollig 14 Galwegians 21, Tanner Park; Saturday, September 28, 2024: Galwegians 22 Ballincollig 17, Crowley Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Galwegians to win

WICKLOW (5th) v TULLOW (10th), Ashtown Lane, 3pm

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Wicklow: WWWLLLLWWWWLLLWWL; Tullow: LLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Wicklow: Points: Beth Roberts 83; Tries: Roisin Stone 13; Tullow: Points: Grace Kelly 30; Tries: Grace Kelly 6

Preview: Tullow bow out of the Energia All Ireland League this weekend, and want to do so on a high point, by getting their first win away to Wicklow.

Wicklow missed out on top four this season, but with injuries not decimating their squad this season, they more than doubled their points haul this season, with over double the wins. Wicklow continue to build and are knocking on the door for top four, while they cannot get it this season, they are still out to win this clash.

Tullow found the move up a challenging one and had their depth tested in their squad countless times this season. Just not to be a fairytale debut season in the All Ireland League, but the small club from rural Carlow put themselves on the map. Holding their heads high they will give Leinster a right go next season, and are building something strong down there. A win here would be a dream end to this season.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, September 28, 2024: Tullow 14 Wicklow 34, Blackgates

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Wicklow to win

COOKE (9th) v SUTTONIANS (8th), Shaw’s Bridge

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Cooke: LWLLLLLLLLWLLLLWW; Suttonians: WDLLWWLLLLLLWDLLW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Cooke: Points: Amanda Morton 59; Tries: Stacey Sloan 6; Suttonians: Points: Lauren Farrell McCabe 52; Tries: Lauren Farrell McCabe 8

Preview: Cooke survived a scare of relegation and if they win this clash might just finish seventh in the table, equalling their best finish since the 2021-22 season.

Back then it was only nine games, Cooke were in sixth when the league shut down in 2019-20, back when only eight teams competed in the competition. After years of hard work, Cooke are reaping the rewards and look to push on next season. Looking to win a third game in succession, a seventh placed finish would be a great end to the season.

Sutts are just ahead of them in the table, and could well also finish seventh if they win and results elsewhere favour them. Sutts are coming into this with a win under their belts against Ballincollig, and had 22 points to spare in the reverse tie. Recent results in Shaw’s Bridge have also been positive.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, March 9, 2024: Suttonians 24 Cooke 3, JJ McDowell Memorial Grounds; Saturday, September 28, 2024: Suttonians 29 Cooke 7, JJ McDowell Memorial Grounds

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Suttonians to win

OLD BELVEDERE (4th) v RAILWAY UNION (1st), Ollie Campbell Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Old Belvedere: LLLWWWWWWWLWWWWLL; Railway Union: WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Old Belvedere: Points: Emma Tilly 100; Tries: Emma Tilly 20; Railway Union: Points: Lindsay Peat 100; Tries: Lindsay Peat 20

Preview: Before they meet in the semifinals next month, Old Belvo and Railway Union clash in Ollie Campbell Park, a warm up that both teams aim to win.

Old Belvedere have suffered defeats in their last outings to the top four clubs, and could gain some big momentum if they hand Railway their first defeat of the season. Tania Rosser’s charges have looked sharp this season, but have hit dips in form, with the semi finals around the corner, they aim to pick up form at the right time.

Railway certainly were coming into this season annoyed at how the end of last season unfolded. Mike South’s side have run through every wall presented in front of them, and look to do the same on route to the Aviva. 17 wins from 17, they look to end the regular season on a high. While teams have went unbeaten when the season was reduced, no team has won the title going unbeaten in a full season, are Railway on course for history.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, March 30, 2024: Old Belvedere 18 Railway Union 34, Ollie Campbell Park; Saturday, September 28, 2024: Railway Union 57 Old Belvedere 0, Park Avenue

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Railway Union to win

UL BOHEMIAN (2nd) v BLACKROCK COLLEGE (3rd), Annacotty

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: UL Bohemian: WLWWWWWWWWWWWWWWL; Blackrock College: LWLWWWWWWWWWWWLWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – UL Bohemian: Points: Eilís Cahill 85; Tries: Eilís Cahill 17; Blackrock College: Points: Maggie Boylan 110; Tries: Maggie Boylan 22

Preview: A dress rehearsal of their semi-final clash provisionally down for decision on April 13th, UL Bohemian and Blackrock lock horns in Annacotty.

The Red Robins again dust themselves off from a narrow loss to Railway Union, and look to pick up a win here putting them in good shape for that semi-final. Fiona Hayes’s side have lost two games defending their crown this season, but still look fancied to make it back to the Aviva.

Bohs won 31-15 when the pair met in Stradbrook earlier this season, and won their home tie with Rock last season. After their issues from 12 months ago where they were missing a core group of their squad, Blackrock have turned the tide this season and look to make the final once again. First up is this clash before they face that semi-final, and will fancy their chances with the quality in their ranks.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, March 9, 2024: Blackrock College 15 UL Bohemian 17, Stradbrook; Saturday, September 28, 2024: Blackrock College 15 UL Bohemian 31, Stradbrook

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: UL Bohemian to win

