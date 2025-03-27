Rugby Players Ireland And Irish Rugby Football Union Announce Review of Player Development Programme

Rugby Players Ireland (RPI) and the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) have announced the successful completion of a comprehensive review of the Player Development Programme (PDP). This extensive evaluation, conducted by Growth Unlimited, has been met with positive endorsement and is set to enhance the future of rugby holistic player development in Ireland.

Transforming Player Development

The clear objective of RPI and IRFU is to make Ireland the best place in the world to play rugby. The RPI/IRFU Player Development Programme is recognised as a leader in nurturing the holistic development of rugby players. The review, commissioned by RPI and supported by the IRFU, aimed to critically assess the PDP’s effectiveness, identify areas for improvement, and provide actionable recommendations to optimise player experience and outcomes.

Simon Keogh, CEO of Rugby Players Ireland, stated, “The insights and recommendations provided by Growth Unlimited are invaluable. We are extremely proud of our programme and are dedicated to ensuring that our players continue to receive the best possible support throughout their careers.”

Key Findings

The review highlighted several strengths of the current programme, including:

Global Recognition: The PDP is globally recognised for its thought leadership in player personal development.

High Satisfaction: Players and all levels of the professional game have expressed high levels of satisfaction with the programme.

Significant Participation: A strong focus on education and professional development has been evident.

The review also identified opportunities for improvement, many of which are already in progress:

Tailored Support: Addressing the distinct needs of women, emerging, and past players.

Resource Integration: The integration of Dual Pathway support resources.

Bridging Skills: Enhancing opportunities to secure bridging skills and transferable competencies.

Kevin Potts, IRFU Chief Executive, added,

“Our commitment to player development is unwavering, and the recommendations from this review will assist us build on our current successes and contribute to the evolving development needs of our players.”

A Joint Effort for Future Success

This review marks a significant collaborative relationship between Rugby Players Ireland the IRFU, including the provincial clubs. This collaborative effort demonstrates a shared commitment to making Ireland the best place in the world to play rugby, fostering both competitive excellence and a supportive environment for players’ careers during and after rugby.

J-P Corry, CEO of Growth Unlimited said: “Our collaboration with RPI and the IRFU has allowed us to deliver insights and recommendations that will not only sustain but enhance the holistic development of rugby players in Ireland. We’ve had unprecedented access to Irish Rugby, and this is reflected in the final report.”

Looking Ahead

The IRFU’s endorsement of the review’s findings underscores the importance of continuous improvement and innovation in player development.

About Rugby Players Ireland

Rugby Players Ireland, the representative body for Ireland’s professional rugby players, is dedicated to making Ireland the best place in the world to play rugby. Prioritising player welfare, the association advocates for fair and equitable terms while supporting players both on and off the field. Through a holistic approach to player development, Rugby Players Ireland leverages the profile of its athletes to drive the growth of Irish rugby and positively impact Irish society as a whole. For more information log on to www.rugbyplayersireland.ie

About the Irish Rugby Football Union

The Irish Rugby Football Union is the governing body for rugby union in Ireland. Responsible for overseeing the sport’s development and organisation at all levels, the IRFU is dedicated to promoting and supporting rugby in all formats across the country.

About Growth Un Limited

Growth Un limited activates potential, energises performance, and accelerates growth by turning real-world experience into validated capability. With a human-centred, execution-driven approach, we empower individuals to grow with confidence while enabling organisations to identify, develop, and deploy talent with precision. From elite sports to high-performance industries, we bridge learning and execution – ensuring that skills are not just acquired, but applied, proven, and trusted.