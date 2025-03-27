Instonians Will Embrace ‘New Tests And Bigger Occasions’ In #EnergiaAIL Division 1B

Sometimes fairytales do come true, and for Mark Mairs last Saturday marked another unforgettable moment in an Instonians jersey as they secured their fourth promotion in as many seasons .

It was April 2022 when Mairs helped Instonians to a thrilling 25-21 Round Robin Qualifying final win over Bective Rangers. It sealed their return to the Energia All-Ireland League, and three years later, they have won three successive divisional titles.

Having lined out in the junior ranks with Inst for a number of years, the influential flanker is delighted to have played his part in their incredible story that will continue next season in Division 1B.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling. It is hard to describe really,” admitted Mairs, speaking to IrishRugby.ie after the Belfast club overcame Greystones 38-22 to claim another automatic promotion as Division 2A champions.

“We set out our aims at the start of the season and challenging for promotion was one of the aims, but to go out and win the division the way we have is amazing. Winning the league with two games to go, and having only lost twice this year, maybe slightly exceeded our expectations.

“I think each year that we have won the league, it has been more special than the last. To get four promotions in a row is a testament to the effort put in by the players, coaches, and the entire club.

“It has all added up to something truly special. I think that back in 2022 we had a huge ambition as not only a squad but as a club to try and really give it a go.

“We felt like it was a great opportunity with guys coming back to Instonians, having been away for a few years playing in higher leagues. It was a feeling of if we don’t do it this year, then we never will.

“Thankfully being promoted back into the AIL in 2022, we haven’t really looked back since. Getting out of junior rugby is very, very difficult, but once we made it out it’s really been an amazing three years.

“To now be on our way to Division 1B for next season, it has been some journey, and hopefully it can continue.”

Mairs has seen a lot of change at Instonians over these last number of years, with the senior team steered by director of rugby Clem Boyd and head coach Paul Pritchard.

The flame-headed back rower is an experienced player at just 28 and is delighted to see their hard work pay off again this year with more league silverware and a move into the bracket of the top 20 clubs across the provinces.

Winning at Shaw’s Bridge last Saturday provided another special memory for Mairs, and he was joined in a post-match photo by team-mates Ali Burke, Robert Whitten, Neil Saulters, Mark Keane, Bevan Prinsloo, Matthew Keane, and Ruairi O’Farrell.

The group shot honoured their efforts having been part of Inst’s storied journey from 2022. Looking fondly at that picture, Mairs said it reminds him off all this ambitious and talented squad of players has achieved in these last four seasons.

“Looking at that photo now, it just reminds me of how much work has gone on both on and off the pitch for us as a club. To have been part of something so significant, alongside those lads, is something that I’ll always be proud of.

“The challenges that we have had to overcome the last few years, it’s almost a bit of a reminder of why we love the game, not just for the results and trophies, but for the team-mates and experiences that come with that.

“As someone who has been here for so long, to be a part of the group that has put the club back on the radar is something really special. It’s been a journey that has been built on hard work and commitment for a lot of lads.

“Seeing the club rise through the ranks again and gain the recognition it deserves is definitely a proud moment for everyone involved, whether that’s coaches, players, supporters, or the whole Instonians community.”

Rugby for Mairs began quite late, first playing the game in his first year at Royal Belfast Academical Institution where he works now as a learning mentor to help the next generation coming through the school.

Instonians has been his sporting home apart from a spell at Banbridge during Covid-19 times. Now Mairs is approaching 200 caps having joined Inst as a fresh-faced teenager back in 2015.

He was part of the squad that put together a stunning 52-match winning streak, beginning back in junior rugby in Ulster before they suffered a 25-24 loss to Sligo in Strandhill last March. They had won 32 AIL matches in the bottom two tiers up to that point.

They had to come through a serious test from Greystones last weekend, trailing 22-0 at one stage. Nonetheless, their stylish brand of attacking rugby came to the fore with 38 unanswered points, and Pritchard’s charges roared their way to their 48th try-scoring bonus point in three seasons.

“I think it was a case of anything that could go wrong did go wrong,” insisted Mairs. “Full credit to Greystones, they showed in the first half why they are a top, top side and when they get going, they are hard to stop and are as good as any side in that league.

“We were fortunate to grab a try late before half-time, and that certainly woke us up a little bit. At half-time we had to be honest with ourselves, we knew our performance was nowhere near the level that it needed to be at.

“At that point you look to leaders, guys like David, Robert, and Ian Whitten, who all have more experience than me in those situations. Those are the guys you turn to. The message from ‘Pritch’ was clear, stick to what we know, trust our systems and show some more fight.

“We didn’t panic, we knew if we tightened up defensively, played smarter with the ball and took our chances, we could turn it around.

Everyone dug really deep and once we started building momentum, there was a real sense that we could get back into the game. It was one of those games that really defines us as a team. “The way we fought to come back and win and clinch the league with the bonus point, promotion is going to be sweet. We try to play with an attacking style and sometimes this gets us into trouble. “But it also means that we create a lot of chances to score. I think in the four years including junior rugby, we have maybe kicked for goal two or three times off a penalty, picking up bonus points in nearly every fixture. “Some may say this is arrogant, however as a team we always try to put ourselves in the best position to get a bonus point as we know they can be so important come the end of the season.”

Instonians have had many celebrations over the last four years, winning yet another Ulster Rugby Championship 1 crown followed by promotion back to the All-Ireland League and those three divisional titles in succession, along with a rare Ulster Senior Cup success last season.

They celebrated their most recent accomplishment long into the early hours of the following day. There will not be any hangovers heading into Division 1B next season, but a few did have sore heads last Sunday morning, including Mairs.

Pritchard’s side are a proud bunch and they not want to take their foot off the gas just because they are assured of finishing at Division 2A’s summit. They visit Ulster rivals Ballymena this Saturday before relegated Buccaneers come to town in the final round on April 5.

Second-from-bottom Ballymena are in a fight for survival so the penultimate round clash has a lot riding on it for them. Inst are aiming to finish their campaign with two more victories though, hoping to bring even more momentum with them into the league’s second tier.

Mairs is optimistic on that, but also believes that the Division 1B clubs will have them on their radar for next season. Bring on the challenges is the message from this year’s Energia Bateman Cup runners-up.

“We have worked very hard to get to this point, and with a couple of games left, we want to finish the season the right way – by maintaining our standards and aiming for two bonus point wins.

“We know for Ballymena this Saturday it will be their cup final, and they will throw everything at us trying to avoid a relegation play-off. With an Ulster derby, this adds another level of spice to the mix.

“We have to be ready for another battle, and the same with Buccs on April 5 as they will want to finish the season with a win. We won’t look too far ahead, we know next season in 1B is going to be a huge step up, and we will need to be at our best.”

He added: “The goal is to carry this momentum forward that we have had the last four years, to keep improving, and show that we belong at that level. Any club that gains so many promotions in so many years will always be a target.

“Definitely this year we knew that every game we played, we were effectively playing with targets on our backs. That won’t change next year, in fact as we have climbed the leagues, we now realise that now everyone wants to beat Instonians.

“But we have shown what we are capable of, we know the challenges that will come our way in 1B will only get tougher. I think as a group that’s exactly what we want – new tests, bigger occasions, and the chance to keep proving ourselves at a higher level.”

