Six Nations Under 18 Festivals Return In April

The Six Nations Under 18 Festivals return in 2025, with Wellington College in England hosting the Women’s Festival from 11th – 19th April, and Vichy in France the stage for this year’s Men’s Festival which runs from the 10th – 18th April.

As a vital development platform for the women’s and men’s game, the festivals offer young players, coaches and match officials an important opportunity to gain international rugby experience, share knowledge across the group of teams, and be part of a competitive high-performance environment. The U18 Festivals also offer a critical platform to enter or continue the journey on the rugby pathway, which leads up to the U20 level and paves the way to follow in the footsteps of those lighting up the Six Nations stage at the elite senior level.

The Men’s Festival will this year feature Georgia and Spain, as part of the ongoing commitment to use the festival platform to support emerging nations and foster development across the game.

The video below shows just some of the tries scored by the Men’s and Women’s U18s sides in last years tournaments and the development goals are highlighted by the first try which is scored by Alma Atagamen, who is now a member of the senior Women’s squad for the Guinness Women’s Six Nations.

Beyond the on-pitch action, the festivals are capturing the attention of fans, with 2,000 new subscribers to the Six Nations U20 YouTube channel that streamed the festivals last year and generated nearly 3 million impressions. The channel will offer fans access to the festivals this year, as well as dedicated coverage and content across Six Nations Rugby social media channels.

With the Guinness Women’s Six Nations showing year on year growth, and the 2025 Championship kicking off a landmark year for the women’s game, the women’s U18 Festival is a key point on the development pathway for young players inspired by the feats of the senior players taking to the stage in the Women’s Championship.

For the Women’s Festival at Wellington College, each team will play a total of five matches. Matchdays 1 and 2 will feature 35-minute matches, with 12 matches taking place across these days. On Matchday 3, each team will play one 70-minute match.

The Men’s Festival, staged at the home of Fédérale 3 team RC Vichy, Stade Municipal Louis Darragon, with three match days on Thursday 10th, Monday 14th, and Friday 18th April, and each team playing three 70-minute matches across the festival.

The 2024 U18 Six Nations Festivals featured over 380 players and more than 120 coaches and staff members, with the 2025 Festivals looking to build on the momentum the events are generating.

The impact of the festivals extends far beyond the pitch. Since 2018, over 280 players have progressed from the U18 Festivals to the U20 Six Nations Championship, proving these events are a crucial springboard for young talent.

Commenting on the Six Nations Under-18 Festivals, Julie Paterson, Chief of Rugby at Six Nations Rugby, said:

“The Six Nations Under-18 Festivals are a hugely important development platform for players, coaches, support staff and match officials. The festivals have established themselves in the calendar, creating clarity and consistency in terms of opportunities to gain valuable experience in the international environment.”

With Georgia and Spain bringing their own unique style and flair to the Men’s Festival this year, adding to the competition and experience and is testament to the collaboration across the game to support the development and its ability to raise the entire game to new heights.

The festivals provide an invaluable international rugby experience, and huge thanks goes to both the FFR and RFU for hosting this year’s Festivals.”

*Fans can attend each of the festivals in England and France with free access on offer for the women’s event, and tickets are available at all three match days of the men’s festival, costing €10 for a match day or €20 for all three match days