Energia All-Ireland League Fixtures

There’s just three rounds left in the regular season of the Energia Men’s All-Ireland League and every point matters across all five divisions.

Division 1A

Ten points separate 1st from 6th in the race for the league semi-finals and two games in particular could have a major impact on the standings. Lansdowne (5th) on 46 points are at home to Terenure (3rd) on 48 while St. Mary’s College (2nd) are at home to Ballynahinch (6th).

Division 1B

Belvo (1st) have already booked their place in Division 1A for next season, but the result of their old school clash with Blacrock (3rd) is still a key game in 2B. Dublin neighbours Old Wesley (4th) travel to Nenagh Ormond (2nd). Both those ties will have a big influence on the final standings.

Division 2A

It is still mathematically possible for Instonians (1s) to be overhauled but with matches against the bottom two clubs still to come a win against Greystones (5th) could all but seal things. That said, Cashel (2nd) are at home to the winless and already Buccaneers (10th) while MU Barnhall (3rd) host Ballymena (9th)

Division 2B

There are no ‘gimmes’ at this stage but Wanderers (1st) should be able to maintain their lead when they host Malone (7th). Likewise Dungannon (2nd) who are on the road to Skerries (8th).

The Sligo (9th) against Malahide (10th) could decide the automatic relegation spot should the Strandhill based side win given their 8 point lead at the bottom of the table.

Division 2C

Ballyclare (3rd) at home to Midleton (1st) has to be match of the day in Division 2C. A home win keeps the Ulster side in the hunt and could also help Enniscorthy (2nd) if they can beat Tullamore (10th), albeit the Offaly side are in a race to avoid automatic relegation.

Women’s Division

The previously postponed Blackrock (3rd) v Wicklow (5th) is the only game in the Women’s Division this week and promises to be a cracking floddlit clash tonight at Stradbrook.

Thursday, March 20th

Blackrock College v Wicklow, Stradbrook, 8pm