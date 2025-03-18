Opta Facts: Women’s Six Nations – Ireland v France

A passionate Belfast crowd will provide a familiar backing for Ireland’s 2025 Guinness Women’s Six Nations opener as they target a strong start against France on Saturday (kick-off 1pm). Get ready for the match with our Opta Facts, provided by Stats Perform .

– France have won 19 of their previous 22 games against Ireland in the Guinness Women’s Six Nations (L3), including each of their last six by margins of over 20 points

– However, each of France’s three Championship defeats against Ireland have come on Irish soil (2009, 2013, 2017). This will be their first encounter in Belfast

– France have scored 56 and 53 points respectively on their last two Women’s Six Nations visits to Ireland. Those are their second and third highest tallies away from home in the Championship, only behind a 69-0 win in Scotland in 2014

– Ireland have won two of their last three Women’s Six Nations fixtures, both at home, this after losing seven in a row previously. The most recent of those victories came at Kingspan Stadium (15-12 v Scotland)

– Ireland have lost each of their last three round 1 matches in the Women’s Six Nations, their longest ever such run in the Championship, while France have won each of their last four opening fixtures, which is their best such run

– Since the beginning of 2020, France have lost just five of their 22 games in the Women’s Six Nations (W16, D1), with each of those defeats coming against England. Les Bleues’ 16 victories in that spell have all come by margins of 10+ points

– Ireland (87%, 13/15) and France (80%, 20/25) had the highest place-kicking success rates of any teams in the 2024 Women’s Six Nations, with Ireland also gaining more metres from their kicks in play than any other nation in the Championship (3601)

– Only England (89.7%) had a higher tackle success rate than France (89.4%) in last year’s Women’s Six Nations, while Ireland had the lowest rate (84.5%). However, Scott Bemand’s side made at least 25 more dominant tackles than any other side (95)

– Ireland were the only team with an average attacking ruck speed below three seconds in last year’s Women’s Six Nations (2.87s), while only France (3.55s) slowed down their opponents’ rucks to a greater extent than Ireland (3.53s)

– Ireland prop Linda Djougang made the most dominant tackles of any player in the 2024 Women’s Six Nations (17), with fellow front rower Neve Jones making the third most (12, Sara Tounesi – 15). Djougang also ranked second for attacking ruck hits last year (109, Zoe Aldcroft – 124)

– Of the 111 players to face 10+ tackles in the 2024 Championshp, France’s Marine Ménager was one of just four to evade over half of the tackles she faced (52%)

– Ménager’s twin sister Romane, who has recently been sidelined through injury, made more metres in contact than any other player last year (113)