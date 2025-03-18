URC’s Tightest Ever ‘Race To The Eight’ Is Underway

With just six rounds left to play, the ‘Race to the Eight’ in the BKT United Rugby Championship is poised to deliver the most unpredictable battle for the play-offs in league history.

The BKT URC era has set a new bar for competitive campaigns and with 15 teams fighting for just eight play-off places after 12 rounds, it means every single game will shape the path to this season’s final on Saturday, June 14.

Incredibly, just four points separate the Emirates Lions in eighth position and Zebre Parma in 15th while only eight points cover the gap between the Italian side and fifth-placed Munster.

Beyond the regular season, the knock-out stages have stepped up another level since the expansion to eight teams in 2021.

In that time the percentage of away wins (33%) has risen (seven out of 21) – including two of the three finals won by the visiting team – so every title-winning team has beaten the odds.

Currently, Leinster top the table with a perfect record of 12 wins from 12, but in the URC era the number one ranked team has yet to claim the trophy.

In 2022 the DHL Stormers won from second place, a year later Munster’s incredible run saw them win from fifth position, while Glasgow Warriors’ second ever title came after finishing fourth in the table last season.

In addition to grabbing a place in the play-offs, teams are also in competition to see who will represent the URC in the Investec Champions Cup in 2025/26.

Last season saw all five countries from the URC represented through merit, while as it stands in the top eight teams from Ireland, Scotland, South Africa, and Wales are poised to qualify.

THE RACE TO THE EIGHT – KEY POINTS:

15 teams still able to qualify for the play-offs

Just four (4) points separate Zebre Parma (15th) and the Emirates Lions (8th)

Four teams tied on 28 points (Benetton, the DHL Stormers, the Ospreys, the Scarlets)

Form guide: Only Leinster and Zebre Parma have won their last three URC games in a row

and Zebre Parma have won their last three URC games in a row Six rounds remain with 48 games to play

Top eight teams reach the play-offs and qualify for Investec Champions Cup *

Top four teams earn a home quarter-final

* If not already qualified, the 2025 Investec Champions Cup winners will take the place of the eighth-ranked team in its league

BKT URC ERA PLAY-OFF FACTS:

Top ranked team yet to win the league

2022: DHL Stormers (ranked number 2)

DHL Stormers (ranked number 2) 2023: Munster (ranked number 5)

(ranked number 5) 2024: Glasgow Warriors (ranked number 4)

Seven of the 21 play-off fixtures have been won by the away team (33%)

11 of the 16 BKT URC teams have reached the play-offs in the first three seasons

Ireland: Connacht, Leinster, Munster, Ulster

Italy: Benetton

Scotland: Glasgow Warriors, Edinburgh

South Africa: DHL Stormers, Hollywoodbets Sharks, Vodacom Bulls

Wales: Ospreys

BKT URC ROUND 13 FIXTURES:

Glasgow Warriors (2) v Munster (5)

Cardiff Rugby (6) v Emirates Lions (8)

Hollywoodbets Sharks (4) v Zebre Parma (15)

Benetton (13) v Edinburgh (7)

Vodacom Bulls (3) v Leinster (1)

Scarlets (10) v DHL Stormers (12)

Dragons (16) v Ulster (14)

Ospreys (11) v Connacht (9)