Opta Facts: U-20 Men’s Six Nations – Italy v Ireland

The Under-20 Men’s Six Nations Championship concludes tonight, and the Ireland U-20 Men (sponsored by PwC) could yet finish third with a win over Italy in Treviso (kick-off 7.45pm Irish time – live on RTÉ 2/ RTÉ Player / BBC iPlayer ). Stats Perform preview the match with their Opta Facts.

– Ireland remain the only team that Italy have never beaten in the Under-20 Men’s Six Nations (D1, L15). The closest they came to victory was a 25-all draw back in 2013. They also suffered two one-point defeats, in 2017 and 2024

– Ireland have lost three of their four matches in this year’s U-20 Six Nations, more than they had lost in the six previous editions combined (W25, D1, L2)

– They have lost their last two fixtures but have not lost three consecutive games in a single edition of the Championship since 2015, when they lost each of their last three clashes with England, Wales, and Scotland

– Italy lost their last home match in the U-20 Six Nations to France by 53 points (58-8), their heaviest ever defeat at home in the Championship and their biggest at any venue since a 78-12 loss to France in 2018

– Ireland went 12 games unbeaten (W11, D1) on the road in the U-20 Six Nations before losing to Wales in round 3 this year. They have not lost back-to-back away fixtures since a three-match losing run across the 2017 and 2018 tournaments

– Ireland have had the most possession (55%) and territory (56%) of any team in the U-20 Six Nations this year, and made the most carries (471). However, they have averaged 5.4 metres per carry, fewer than any other side in 2025

– Ireland have won 90% of their lineouts in this year’s U-20 Six Nations, the highest rate of any team, while they have won possession from 22% of their opponents’ throws. Only France have a better rate at opposition lineouts (24%)

– Ireland (97%) and Italy (96%) have the best ruck success rates in the 2025 U-20 Six Nations, with Neil Doak’s charges also recording the fastest ruck speed. Their attacking rucks take an average of 3.16 seconds to complete

– Italy’s Roberto Fasti has provided four try assists in the U-20 Six Nations this year (three from passes and one from a kick), which is the most of any player

– Only Wales’ Harri Wilde (35) has made more kicks from hand than the Italian playmaker (32, level with Ireland’s Daniel Green)

– Italy’s Malik Faissal has beaten 22 defenders this year, the most of any player in the U-20 Six Nations. Along with Ireland’s Charlie Molony (6), he is also one of just three players to make 5+ line breaks (8, also England’s Jack Bracken – 10)

– Of the 13 hookers to have 10+ lineout throws in the U-20 Six Nations this year, Ireland’s Mikey Yarr is the only one with a 100% success rate (14/14). His team-mate, Henry Walker, has the third best success rate (87%, behind England’s Louie Gulley – 93%)